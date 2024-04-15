MN Paralympic table tennis gold medalist shares secret weapon

Ian Seidenfeld, for as long as he can remember, sat across the table from his father for several hours every week and started playing ping pong recreationally at the age of 5. By 2021, he had become a gold medalist at the Paralympic Games, with a true love for table tennis.

“I think because it's so complex,” says Ian. “There are so many things to learn, you won't be bored if you do the same thing as when I try to run, put one foot in front of the other. Here I have to think about turning. How to react and how to react Beat the opponent. There is always someone you have to try to beat.”

Like Ian's father and grandfather, there are many things the Seidenfelds have overcome. Born with pseudoachondroplasia dwarfism, resulting in limited bone growth, they are each about four feet tall. Mitch Seidenfeld, Ian's father, remembers how learning table tennis from his father, who was a professional teacher, changed his life as a teenager.

“Table tennis came at a time when I discovered that I have some limitations,” said Mitch. “It really became the activity that helped me develop and build my self-esteem during the difficult years of not being able to play sports in high school.”

Mitch went on to compete in the 1992, 1996 and 2008 Paralympic Games, earning a total of four medals, two of which were gold. Moreover, he is in the table tennis hall of fame.

In addition to building programs and helping the sport grow around the world, Mitch remains very proud of his coaching, including his son. Yet he quietly worried about the possibility of an opponent playing on his weakness. In Ian's race to qualify for the Paris Paralympic Games, this happened for the first time in both of their competitive careers.

“My physical limitation is that I am shorter and have shorter limbs, so opponents have a strategy of serving very short to the table,” Ian said. “It's very difficult to return the serve and play the point.”

Fortunately, his father had made this homemade extension. Ian was able to attach it to his paddle, reach the ball and keep the match going. After much arguing with Paralympic officials, Mitch gave them a big win. Their extension has now been approved for use in Paris this summer.

“A lot of people would prefer if I couldn't use it and win easily,” Ian said.

“In his case, the stakes are so much higher now,” Mitch said. “There's more money and there's more prestige when you win a gold medal than when I was competing. So now these international players are willing to do anything to win, even if it means playing the point and serving short , so he can't do that.” achieve it.”

As part of his practice, Ian has become an expert at turning the wooden extension on and off while playing, just in case he needs it. They are all part of his goal to earn another gold medal, adding to the table tennis legacy of this father-son coaching team.

“I think the ultimate goal is to say I'm better than him as a player,” Ian said. “But where I am now, I'm sure I'm no better than he was at his best.”

“We'll never play at our peak together so we'll never know for sure, but he has better skills than me and as he gets a bit more experience I'm sure he'll be a much stronger player than me.” That was me,” Mitch said.