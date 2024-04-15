Six Raiders in the Top 10 after opening day of the Wright State Invitational





SPRINGBORO The Wright State golf team is the only undersized team as six Raiders are ranked individually in the Top 10 after the opening day of the Wright State Invitational at Heatherwoode Golf Club in Springboro. The Raiders are 22 under as a group after rounds of 275 and 271, well ahead of second-place Cleveland State (six under) and the rest of the 11-team field. Monday's final round starts at 8.30am at Heatherwoode, with the Raiders starting from holes one through three. FOLLOW LIVE SCORING Individual, Andrew Flynn is seven under after 36 holes and leads the field by two shots. Teammates Shane Ochs And Timmy Hollenbeck are tied for third at three under, while Raiders Mikkel Mathiesen And Adam Horn are both one below in a tie for fifth place. Ian Ash is eighth at even par heading into the final 18 holes. Flynn opened his tournament with a three-under 68, scoring five birdies in the first round between his two bogeys, one early on his second hole and one late on the 17th. He followed up his opening round with an afternoon 67, scoring six birdies over his first 14 holes before making a pair of birdies at holes 16 and 17. Ochs was the leader after his opening round 67 from four under with five birdies through eleven holes before bogeying the par four 13th. He carded a one-over 72 in his up-and-down second round, mixing in his three birdies and four bogeys throughout the round. Hollenbeck fired a second-round 66 for six birdies with just one bogey on his way to his five-under score after opening with a two-over 73 in the first round, making four birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey in the first round. his first 18 holes. Mathiesen and Horn were each in second place after opening rounds at three under, with Mathiesen carding six birdies against three bogeys in the first round and Horn balancing five birdies and four bogeys with an eagle three on the par five ninth. Mathiesen mixed three birdies and five bogeys in his second round en route to a two-over 73, while Horn's 73 featured three birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey. Asch, playing as an individual, opened with a two-under 69, with a trio of birdies and an eagle three on the par-five fourth hole mixed with a bogey and a double bogey. He added a two-over 73 with a birdie and three bogeys in his afternoon round. Kye Visser is seven-over in a tie for 27th, rebounding from an eight-over opening round 79 with a one-under 70 in the second round with three birdies and a pair of bogeys scattered throughout his round. Brock Rumpke who also plays as an individual, is 14-over and tied for 54th place, opening with a 79 before following with a second round 77.

