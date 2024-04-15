Michigan Tech Football wraps up spring practices with the 2024 Spring Game

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Tech football team hosted their annual Spring Game on Saturday at Kearly Stadium in Houghton. The first taste of the year's action in front of a public audience capped a productive spring program for second-year head coach Dan Mettlach.

“Everyone is healthy. I have a few bumps and bruises, but for the most part we did a good job,” Mettlach said. “It was a physical spring, and that was good. Our energy and the way the guys went about it, whether we were practicing or not, we really got some good football in.” So we are happy with that, we are going into the summer in a good place. Today we had another great day, the turnout was great. Lots of parents, people from local communities. Anytime the boys can get out there and play in front of a crowd where there's a bit of an atmosphere, it makes it a little bit more exciting.

The Huskies finished their first season under Mettlach at 5-5 in 2023, and as they get another offseason under their belt, there is a lot of optimism among the players about what they can accomplish in 2024.

“Coach Mettlach, you know, everything is efficient. Everyone works hard. He puts a really tough group together and it's great,” Huskies linebacker Marc Sippel said. “It's been a great, great spring and I think we're ready to jump right into the summer and continue building towards Bemidji State in Week Zero next year. This year there is a huge group of veterans returning. If you look at it, we're on the defensive side: nine to 11 guys coming back, a starting quarterback coming back, an emerging running back group with a lot of guys with experience. So it's really those guys who are taking the initiative to take our team a step further this spring, which was pretty cool to see and lead those young guys in the right direction.”

The scrimmage also gave the program a chance to introduce most of the 32 members of their incoming freshman class, and get a look at players who will compete for a role in training camp.

“We have 32 in this class, with 26 competing today, so it gets them used to who's going to be in this class with them,” Mettlach said. “I introduce them to the rest of our dressing room and then of course the local fans get the chance to see who they are and where they come from. Defensively, we have some guys on eligibility deals coming back for their sixth year, so we had some spots on the D-line that got some extra work.”

After tough spring practices, the game was an opportunity for players to let loose as they look ahead to the end of the school year and prepare for training camp later in the summer.

“Showing up every day with the right mentality of, you know, being tough, coming in and working hard,” Sippel said. “You know, we went through our winter conditioning a few weeks before spring ball started and just showed up and had the mentality to come in every day and dominate.”

“Our work comes in those first fourteen training sessions. This day today is for them to go out and have some fun, where we are not always constantly watching them or guiding their every move,” said Mettlach. “But you know, an opportunity for the young guys, the guys who don't have a lot of experience on game days, to get into a game-like atmosphere where they roll up their sleeves. It's live tackling, there are referees involved.'

The Huskies will kick off the 2024 season on Thursday, August 29 in an away game against Bemidji State.

“For the next two weeks, they're going to be preparing for their exams here in a week, so we won't be here anymore,” Mettlach said. “We have some exit meetings, but they handle the academic part of things. Once Track A starts in the summer, we'll have forty or more guys from the get-go, and once the 4th of July ends, we want to have the majority of our team already on campus at that time. So the next three months will be big. Back in the weight room in our conditioning program with our strength coach, and as we get closer to August we'll talk about football a little more at that point. Bigger, faster and stronger for the next three months and getting our guys bulletproof before the season starts.”