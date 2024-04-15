ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 Day 1 Follow the action here as it happens!





Full match schedules and live results are availablehereand you can follow the action live hereclutch. Hina Hayata narrowly records a victory over Sabine Winter Hina Hayata narrowly escapes a draw against Sabine Winter. Despite Winter's valiant attempts to claim two games, Hayata managed to maintain her position, winning in deuce in the final game and winning 3–1 overall (11-6,11-4,8-11,12-10) in the first match of group 8 in the women's singles. Miu Hirano makes it through the first match unscathed 2016 Women's World Cup winner Miu Hirano starts her campaign in Macau in style, winning her first match flawlessly against Jocelyn Lam 4-0 (11-2,11-5,11-0,11-0) in Group 14. She now prepares for her next match against Jia Nan Yuan tomorrow. “I have another match the day after tomorrow and I am determined to do my best to progress to the group stage. In phase 2 I will compete against higher level players who are ranked higher than me. Nevertheless, I will work hard and strive to win as many matches as possible.” First setback of the day: Ahmed Salah secures two matches at Dang Qiu, marking first ever draw in table tennis history In a thrilling opening match in Group 11, Ahmed Salah wins two games against 10th-placed Dang Qiu. The match ended with a draw 2-2 (11-8, 3-11, 11-7, 6-11), marking the first draw in table tennis history and the first of many in this tournament, with Qiu Salah narrowly defeated. in total points, good for 36 points compared to Salah's 32 points. With the new format of play in Phase 1 and only one spot for the next phase per group, every game and point becomes crucial. Kick-off day 1: Anton Kallberg and Shin Yubin take the first victories Day 1 is officially underway at the Galaxy Arena, Macau, with Anton Kallberg kicking off his campaign by beating Izaac Quek 4-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-8, 11-7). In women's singles, seed No. 7 Shin Yubin successfully holds off Jian Zeng at 3-1 after losing 11-0 in the first game (0-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-9).

