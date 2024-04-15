Fan saves four-year-old from being hit after hockey puck flies into stands





Call it a miracle off the ice. A Cleveland man says he was supposed to be there to protect a four-year-old boy from being hit head-on by a hockey puck that flew into the stands during an American Hockey League game last week. Andrew Podolak, 28, knocked down the rogue puck headed straight for little Nasir Davis during the third period of the Cleveland Monsters hockey game Thursday. Andrew Podolak, 28, jumped into action to prevent a hockey puck from hitting 4-year-old Nasir. Asia Davis And his quick reflexes led to a friendship with the boy and his mother, Asia Davis. Tensions were high on the ice and several fights had broken out before the puck flew off the ice. Asia Davis detailed the horrific near miss in a viral TikTok, describing how the puck “came from heaven straight for my son's head and he blocked it. My son had ice cubes in his hair.” Video taken during the game by Davis' friend shows the mother shouting, “Oh, my God!” as the puck flies towards them. Podolak can be seen standing and moving an arm in front of her son, shielding him from the impact. Nasir's mother, Asia Davis, took to TikTok to find the man who heroically saved her son. Asia Davis The relieved mother begged her followers to help her find Podolak, who she said deserved another thank you for intervening and keeping the boy out of danger. Hours and nearly two million views later, Podolak received her message, and the two reconnected. He was like, I was meant to be here, Davis said of the accidental rescue: according to NBC News. And he was. You can't tell me that God doesn't exist.” The video Davis shared on TikTok shows Podolak taking action. @AsiaFromAkron / TikTok Podolak said his first instinct was to “just jump in front of the speeding puck” and put his hand in front of the young boy's face to protect him. It was a crazy experience, he added. Podolak said he was in section 107, row 7 and seat 7. Davis noted that seven is her lucky number. The three are now unlikely friends and were reunited Saturday at another Cleveland Monsters game. @AsiaFromAkron / TikTok You were meant to be there, Davis told Podolak. “You are a very special person and I only hope that you never spend a day in your life without knowing that.” “Everything happens for a reason, right?” Podolak replied. The new friends were invited back to the Cleveland Monsters, where Nasir had the honor of dropping the puck prior to Saturday's game.

