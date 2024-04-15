Southern Illinois Salukis – Official Athletics Website





IOWA CITY, Iowa The Southern Illinois Men's Golf team made history with another big performance, this time at the Hawkeye Invitational finishing in second place out of 16 teams with a score of 845 (-7) behind tournament winner Wisconsin. The Southern Illinois Men's Golf team made history with another big performance, this time at the Hawkeye Invitational finishing in second place out of 16 teams with a score of 845 (-7) behind tournament winner Wisconsin. “We responded well after a shaky first round that left us near the bottom of the standings,” Fetcho said. “The resilience to bounce back and finish second shows our toughness and attitude.” SIU earned three top-five marks in the record books during the tournament. Their 54-hole score of 845 ranks fifth all-time, their 36-hole score is tied for the lowest in school history, and their final round score of 274 is second, just one stroke behind the record. The Salukis started Sunday in ninth place before four of the five golfers finished under par. Coach Justin Fetcho reflected in a stellar third round performance at the Hawkeye Invitational. “Back in the 1960s, we had four golfers shoot in the final round, and getting the lowest score of the day is something we're always proud of,” Fetcho said. “We had a lot of discipline today, which has been a key focus for us.” MVC golfer of the week Edouard Cereto led the way for the Salukis, finishing in a tie for third place with a score of 207 (-6), just six strokes behind the leader. After a round one score of 71 (E), Cereto played his best golf of the tournament with a round two score of 67 (-4) and a round three score of 69 (-2). Dain Richie was crucial to Southern's success this weekend with a score of 208 (-5). His third round was his best and finished the tournament strong with a score of 67 (-4). Coach Justin Fetcho shared his thoughts on the strong performance of Edouard Cereto And Dain Richie . “They have been key contributors to us all year, this week was no different,” Fetcho said. “They're both building confidence off of a great time in the season.” Andrew Thornton finished in a tie for 17th place and scored 212 (-1). Thornton finished with a third best of 69 (-2). Hugo Sagittarius recovered from a second round score of 78 (+7) to finish strongly in the third round with a score of 69 (-2). Hugo Sagittarius And Justin Wingerter finished the tournament with a score of 221 (+8). “We wanted to build momentum as we head into the postseason,” Fetcho said. “We accomplished that and I'm looking forward to another good week of preparation as we prepare for the MVC Championship.” A complete overview of the tournament can be found via theLive results. NEXT ONE The Salukis enter postseason play as they travel to Sunrise Beach, Mo., on Sunday, April 21. going for the MVC championship. FOLLOW THE SALUKIS For the latest updates on the Salukis, follow the team on X (@SIU_MGolf), Facebook (@Saluki Men's Golf) and Instagram (@siu_mgolf).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://siusalukis.com/news/2024/4/14/mens-golf-recap The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos