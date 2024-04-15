CJ Carr stars in the Notre Dame Jersey Scrimmage

Notre Dame freshman C.J. Carr has yet to take the field for his first public action in an Irish uniform, but the early enrollee quarterback made a great first impression during Saturday's jersey scrimmage.

The former top recruit from Saline, Mich/ completed an unofficial (there were no official stats for the scrimmage) 7 of 13 for 84 yards. He threw a touchdown pass to fellow freshmen Comb Williams and also ran for a short touchdown. Carr was among a handful of standouts who shone during the short live session.

“You watched him come in at bowl practice as a high schooler and take it all in, Irish head coach Marcus Freman said of the freshman who joined the team out of high school in mid-December before the Notre Dames Sun Bowl. “I think you have to credit his high school education and his development to his father and grandfather, who are quite knowledgeable about this game of football.

Those who follow Notre Dame know Carr's background intimately. He is the grandson of the former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr and the son of Jason Carr, who was a quarterback at Michigan in the early 1990s. Those who don't follow Notre Dame closely will know those details soon enough when Carr makes his TV debut (cut out the photos of CJ in Michigan gear when he was young and Lloyd in a Notre Dame ball cap after the dedication of his grandson to the Irish).

“He came in and didn't say much, Freeman explained. “He just soaked it in. He was a sponge and now that you see him through the spring he's improving and getting better and every time I walk by the (quarterback) Coach (Gino) Guduglis office, he's there and that's how you improve. Can you retain the information your coaches are trying to give you so you can get out there when it matters most? It takes different things for different people to retain that information. But that's what you see with CJ Carr and a lot of these young guys are, okay, they want to learn. Like, how can I figure this thing out and process it so that now, if it's there in the stadium, I can go out and perform. He really did a good job.

Carr was a little late on a handful of early reads, but he put that behind him pretty quickly as he worked on offense No. 3. He connected with Williams on a 21-yard post for the touchdown pass. His arm talent, both in terms of accuracy and power, was on display all afternoon. It's something Guidugli has taken note of during training this spring.

“I had to warm up with him a little bit because Riley (Leonard) was out,” Guidugli said recently. “You go in there and he's one of those guys in warmups and it's like fastening your seat belt. He'll take a pretty good shot at you.

Carr was unfazed by the pressure in the pocket on a day when all of Notre Dame's offensive tackles showed their inexperience while edge rushers shined. He showed a willingness to test the Irish secondary with his arm. His incompletions on the field were turnovers that only his receivers could take away.

Leonard spent the scrimmage on the sideline due to his recent foot surgery. That gave all quarterback reps to rising juniors Steve Angelirising sophomores Kenny Minchey and Carr. The youngest signal caller of the group showed experienced moxie on another play when he looked to his left and motioned for Williams, who was near the left sideline, to come back to him so he could hit him for a 17-yard gain .

“I think he's benefited tremendously from being here for Bowl Prep,” Guidugli explained. “I think it's helped him get used to the practice schedule, the locker room, his teammates, just a lot of things that you have to get out of the way clean up.” in January and now he's learning a new offense, but he got a taste of the speed of the game in that process and now it's just him going out and running the offense. I don't think as a true freshman you would ever look out there and think, OK, this guy just got here four months ago. He can really throw the ball. I think he has the chance to become a very special player.

Carr and the rest of the Irish will close out their spring this Saturday afternoon with the Blue-Gold Game. The 93rd annual spring game kicks off at 1:00 PM ET at Notre Dame Stadium.