Manitoba RCMP arrest three teens suspected of sexual assault in a hockey hazing case

A group of three teenagers have been arrested for alleged sexual abuse in connection with hazing on a hockey team, Manitoba RCMP say.

The three are accused of sexually abusing five victims aged 15 and 16, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

The three teens were arrested Monday, two for assault with a weapon, assault and forcible confinement, and one for assault and battery, RCMP said in the news release.

“It is very important for youth and people involved in hazing incidents [to] know that their actions could lead to very serious consequences,” Staff Sergeant Richard Sherring of the RCMP Major Crime Unit in Winnipeg said in an interview.

“Everyone who participates in sports should be able to do so in a safe environment.”

The arrests are related to an alleged hazing incident during a Pembina Valley high school hockey team's travels to Winnipeg for tournaments last winter, RCMP said.

The teens allegedly assaulted teammates at a Winnipeg hotel in November and January, and the allegations were reported to police on Feb. 20, police said.

All victims and suspects are male hockey players from the Prairie Spirit School Division. The victims were first-time offenders, RCMP said.

The three accused teens have been released and will appear in court in Winnipeg on June 10.

Charges have not yet been officially laid, but RCMP are working with the Crown Prosecution Service and hope they will be laid before the court date.

The principal of one of the schools reported the allegations to Pembina Valley RCMP after a coach told her, Sherring said.

Investigators have traveled to the schools to talk to members of the hockey team and other people about what happened, Sherring said.

RCMP are not naming the team to protect the identities of the youth involved, he said.

'Go to someone you trust'

The team draws players from three different school divisions.

One division, the French-speaking Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine, spoke on behalf of all three in a statement to CBC on Tuesday, saying Prairie Spirit refuses to speak about the allegations or the involvement of its students.

The departments involved will continue to work in support of the affected students and their families, and will also raise awareness about hazing, the statement said.

“The divisions' efforts include restitution work, renewal of policies and procedures, as well as an internal awareness/education campaign,” the statement said.

Sherring encourages everyone involved in youth sports to speak out about such incidents.

“If you're not comfortable doing it yourself, go to someone you trust,” Sherring said. “It's okay to stand up for yourself and come forward.”

RCMP are trying to make young people feel like they are in a safe environment, he said.

“It's one thing to do team building and stuff,” Sherring said. “It's another thing to cross the line and put people in situations where they're vulnerable.”

'Very disturbing'

Chad Falk, executive director of the Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association, said they are monitoring the situation and will provide support to the school division, but the association can't say much about a matter before the court.

“The association's primary concern is the safety and well-being of all student-athletes involved,” Falk said in an emailed statement.

“The allegations are deeply disturbing and we take them very seriously.”

Wayne McNeil, co-founder of Respect Group, which offers online training to help people recognize and prevent bullying, abuse, harassment and discrimination, said the good news is that the young men felt confident enough to talk to someone.

“I applaud the victims in this case for coming forward because it's not easy at all,” said McNeil, who, along with Respect co-founder Sheldon Kennedy, was a former NHL player who was abused by junior hockey coach Graham James.

Wayne McNeil, co-founder of the group Respect with former NHL player Sheldon Kennedy, says victims should make their own well-being their No. 1 priority. (Submitted by Wayne McNeil)

Coaches and parents should evaluate whether teams should allow initiation or rookie programs, McNeil said.

While it is positive that the allegations are being taken seriously, the welfare of any victims is paramount, he said.

Even if there are convictions, in the long run it “won't really contribute much to a positive impact on the well-being of those who have been victimized,” he said.

Victims should get professional help, he said.

“Priority number 1 is to take care of yourself.”