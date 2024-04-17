Sports
Manitoba RCMP arrest three teens suspected of sexual assault in a hockey hazing case
A group of three teenagers have been arrested for alleged sexual abuse in connection with hazing on a hockey team, Manitoba RCMP say.
The three are accused of sexually abusing five victims aged 15 and 16, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.
The three teens were arrested Monday, two for assault with a weapon, assault and forcible confinement, and one for assault and battery, RCMP said in the news release.
“It is very important for youth and people involved in hazing incidents [to] know that their actions could lead to very serious consequences,” Staff Sergeant Richard Sherring of the RCMP Major Crime Unit in Winnipeg said in an interview.
“Everyone who participates in sports should be able to do so in a safe environment.”
The arrests are related to an alleged hazing incident during a Pembina Valley high school hockey team's travels to Winnipeg for tournaments last winter, RCMP said.
The teens allegedly assaulted teammates at a Winnipeg hotel in November and January, and the allegations were reported to police on Feb. 20, police said.
All victims and suspects are male hockey players from the Prairie Spirit School Division. The victims were first-time offenders, RCMP said.
The three accused teens have been released and will appear in court in Winnipeg on June 10.
Charges have not yet been officially laid, but RCMP are working with the Crown Prosecution Service and hope they will be laid before the court date.
The principal of one of the schools reported the allegations to Pembina Valley RCMP after a coach told her, Sherring said.
Investigators have traveled to the schools to talk to members of the hockey team and other people about what happened, Sherring said.
RCMP are not naming the team to protect the identities of the youth involved, he said.
'Go to someone you trust'
The team draws players from three different school divisions.
One division, the French-speaking Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine, spoke on behalf of all three in a statement to CBC on Tuesday, saying Prairie Spirit refuses to speak about the allegations or the involvement of its students.
The departments involved will continue to work in support of the affected students and their families, and will also raise awareness about hazing, the statement said.
“The divisions' efforts include restitution work, renewal of policies and procedures, as well as an internal awareness/education campaign,” the statement said.
Sherring encourages everyone involved in youth sports to speak out about such incidents.
“If you're not comfortable doing it yourself, go to someone you trust,” Sherring said. “It's okay to stand up for yourself and come forward.”
RCMP are trying to make young people feel like they are in a safe environment, he said.
“It's one thing to do team building and stuff,” Sherring said. “It's another thing to cross the line and put people in situations where they're vulnerable.”
'Very disturbing'
Chad Falk, executive director of the Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association, said they are monitoring the situation and will provide support to the school division, but the association can't say much about a matter before the court.
“The association's primary concern is the safety and well-being of all student-athletes involved,” Falk said in an emailed statement.
“The allegations are deeply disturbing and we take them very seriously.”
Wayne McNeil, co-founder of Respect Group, which offers online training to help people recognize and prevent bullying, abuse, harassment and discrimination, said the good news is that the young men felt confident enough to talk to someone.
“I applaud the victims in this case for coming forward because it's not easy at all,” said McNeil, who, along with Respect co-founder Sheldon Kennedy, was a former NHL player who was abused by junior hockey coach Graham James.
Coaches and parents should evaluate whether teams should allow initiation or rookie programs, McNeil said.
While it is positive that the allegations are being taken seriously, the welfare of any victims is paramount, he said.
Even if there are convictions, in the long run it “won't really contribute much to a positive impact on the well-being of those who have been victimized,” he said.
Victims should get professional help, he said.
“Priority number 1 is to take care of yourself.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/teens-arrested-sexual-assault-hockey-hazing-1.7175286
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Manitoba RCMP arrest three teens suspected of sexual assault in a hockey hazing case
- Despite fashion fluctuations, ties hold in the promotional products sector
- Viral Claims About Donald Trump's Secret Trial, Facts Verified
- Erdogan says Netanyahu responsible for Iranian attack on Israel
- Inside the Jamestowne Historic District Vault
- Moment Georgia opposition leader punches MP during debate. #Shorts #Georgia #BBCNews
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- German chancellor urges Xi Jinping to pressure Russia to end Ukraine war, saying China's word carries weight | China
- Gang members arrested for targeting Bollywood star
- Men's Tennis Vaults over Morgan State, 5-2
- Nelly Furtado, 45, looks 'absolutely stunning' in a sequinned lace-up dress on the red carpet
- “Your efforts will shape the future of the nation,” PM Modi said.