China's training camps help European table tennis players unleash their potential – World





While 14-year-old table tennis player Aaron Sahr of the Luxembourg national youth team was practicing, Chinese Olympic gold medalist Yan Sen watched closely and offered his advice. The table tennis training camp, which concluded on Sunday at the grounds of the Luxembourg National Sports Institute, was the 26th held by the China Table Tennis College Europe, or CTTC-E. Since its inception ten years ago, it has attracted some 2,000 players and coaches from all over the world. “The Chinese are very helpful,” Sahr said, adding that many of his problems have been solved through the training camps. “My dream is to represent Luxembourg and Luxembourg will win many medals.” Lukrecija Juchnaite, a teenage player from Lithuania, agreed. “I love the training camp. I learned a lot of new things, like strategy and techniques, and to take it home with me,” she said. She added that every player wants to be as good as Zhang Yining, referring to the world and Olympic champion who also coached at the camp. Zhang also observed the young players and gave her advice. She has been coaching at the CTTC-E for about eight years. She said many young European players are quite good, but they would be better with extensive training and coaching. She added that some players trained in the CTTC-E years ago have become excellent players in Europe and the world. Enjoy the process “It doesn't mean that everyone has to become world champion, because there is only one. But they have to fulfill their potential and enjoy the process, and that is the key,” she said. Zhang and Yan were both praised as outstanding coaches by CTTC-E on Monday as it celebrated its 10th anniversary at a ceremony at the Luxembourg Ministry of Sports. “The small ping pong table connects China on one side and the world on the other. As ping pong balls swing back and forth, they build a bridge of friendship between China and Luxembourg and between China and Europe,” said CTTC President Shi Zhihao. said. Andre Hartmann, president of the Luxembourg Table Tennis Federation, recalled the friendly exchange and cooperation with the Chinese side since he was a player in the 1970s and 1980s. He praised CTTC-E for bringing together the best table tennis players and coaches. “It was the highlight for us to hold the CTTC Europe in Luxembourg. This is really a great success,” he said. Heinz Thews, from the Luxembourg Federation, has been participating in the CTTC-E since its foundation in 2014. According to him, the training camps have fantastic coaches and the atmosphere is friendly, performance-oriented, but relaxed. “Very successful,” he said. “All the players like to come back, so we have a very good reputation.” [email protected]

