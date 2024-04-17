Rafael Nadal responds to return from Barcelona | ATP tour





Barcelona Why Rafa put logic over instinct in a comeback match The Spaniard passed Cobolli in straight sets at ATP 500 April 16, 2024 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Rafael Nadal won his first Lexus ATP Head2Head duel with Flavio Cobolli in Barcelona on Tuesday.

By ATP staff Rafael Nadal's 6-2, 6-3 victory against Flavio Cobolli on Tuesday at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell is the kind of impressive scoreline fans have come to expect, especially when he competes on clay. However, the first round match at the ATP 500 still presented a major mental challenge for the Spaniard as he returned to action after a three-month injury layoff. Nadal acknowledged that he still holds back at times to get his body back into match action, something that isn't easy for one of the fiercest competitors the ATP Tour has ever seen. To be honest, it's super difficult, Nadal said in his post-match press conference. It's hard to keep all this under control and do logical things when you're competing, and when I'm competing in places that are super special to me emotionally. It was difficult to control the conditions today, but I managed because I was more or less in control. I didn't have to make tremendous efforts in terms of physical demands. Let's see if I can continue to manage that properly. The perfect return! 12-time champion @Rafael Nadal is active again @bcnopenbs | #BCNOpenBS pic.twitter.com/lgcRdaESNg — ATP tour (@atptour) April 16, 2024 The most visible aspect of Nadal's game that he didn't seem to fully lean into was his first serve. The 37-year-old former No. 1 in the PIF ATP rankings said this was simply a pragmatic decision to get his body used to the intensity of competition again. For me, the most important thing is that I have the opportunity to grow, Nadal said. There were things [I could have done] today that [could have given] give me the opportunity to play better today, but don't give me the opportunity to play in Madrid or Rome the next day or the next few days, or in terms of weeks. I'll probably be smart enough not to try to serve at my highest level today. I don't think I can serve 100 percent without any problems. To be honest, I wasn't in any pain today, but I haven't done much exercise in the past two months. I just try to do things the way I really believe [I should]. I just try to push when I really need to push, if I can. You might also like: Nadal cruises in Barcelona return According to Infosys ATP Stats, Nadal converted four of 10 break points against Cobolli as he gave the delighted home crowd plenty to cheer about on the stadium pitch that bears his name. He has won 12 of his 92 tour-level crowns with the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, ​​where he received a hero's welcome in his first appearance since 2021. The crowd was great,” Nadal said. “A packed crowd since the beginning. Even before the race started, the track was full, so it means a lot to me to be able to walk around the track today and feel that warmth and support. In a very special place for me, it is so helpful and means a lot to me to receive that support and love.

