What you need to know about their possible move and the future likelihood of hockey in Arizona

The Arizona Coyotes have been the talk of the hockey world lately because the team per reportsis getting ready to move to Utah after a decades-long stint in the Phoenix area.

Here's what you need to know about the potential relocation of Arizona's NHL team and what it means for the future of hockey in Arizona.

What is happening?

According to sources at the Associated Press, the Coyotes will likely be sold to the person who currently owns the Utah Jazz, Ryan Smith, in a reported $1 billion transaction that will first see the NHL take over the Coyotes' hockey operations from the current Coyotes . owner, Alex Meruelo.

Afterwards, the AP reported that the team's hockey operations would be sold to Smith. The expectation is that the relocated team will play in Utah next season.

What is included in the sale?

The alleged sale to Smith includes the team's players, coaches and staff, according to the AP.

What is NOT included?

Meruelo will retain the Coyotes name, logo and trademarks, according to the AP.

This also means that when the Coyotes hockey operations move to Utah, they will have to play under a different name.

When will the proposed deal be announced?

The sale is expected to take place sometime between the team's final game on April 17 and the start of the playoffs on April 20, according to the AP.

How many professional sports teams do we have in Arizona?

In addition to the Coyotes, there are four other professional sports teams in Arizona.

The teams consist of the Arizona Diamondbacks (MLB), the Arizona Cardinals (NFL), the Phoenix Mercury (WNBA) and the Phoenix Suns (NBA).

All of the teams mentioned above play in the Phoenix area.

Is this the end of hockey in Arizona?

Based on what the proposed deal looks like, this might not mean the end of hockey in the Grand Canyon State, but that depends on a few things happening.

First, according to the AP, the agreement includes a provision that allows Meruelo to maintain the team's business operations while trying to move forward with plans for a new arena in North Phoenix.

The agreement also states that if Meruelo is able to build an arena within five years, a provision in the deal will allow Arizona to get an expansion team. Should that happen, Meruelo will pay back the $1 billion and continue building the team.

How is the new arena plan going?

The new arena plans in North Phoenix came months after voters voted in Tempe rejected three ballot measures which, as a whole, would have facilitated the construction of an entertainment district in the city of East Valley that would also include a new hockey arena. The plan in North Phoenix also came after a plan was floated to move the team there the former site of Fiesta Mall in Mesa.

However, the plan in North Phoenix does have that at one point received some rather intense criticism from the mayor of Scottsdalewho wrote in an open letter that the proposed location “was presented without mention of market demand for a new entertainment venue disguised as a hockey arena, or a busy freeway access, or questionable rights to the arena.”

“The glitzy proposal was portrayed as the last gasp to keep hockey in Arizona,” Mayor David Ortega wrote.

Regardless, the AP notes that based on current realities, there won't be a hockey team in Arizona for several years.

I thought the team was committed to Phoenix. Why does this happen?

Renderings of the Tempe Entertainment District, including a new arena for the Arizona Coyotes. The plans were rejected by Tempe voters in a referendum in 2023.

According to the AP, the Coyotes, regardless of ownership group, have insisted the franchise is here to stay, even creating a marketing campaign around the phrase.

Meruelo's group has a potential parcel of land to build an arena in North Phoenix, but the auction for it was postponed until June. The NHL and its players' union were hesitant to let the team play in the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University.

With no guarantees the land deal will go through, the AP reports that Meruelo did not want the players to continue playing in an arena that does not meet NHL standards.

How many cities have lost an NHL franchise before that?

The website sportpost.com lists a number of cities that, either through a team move or a team going bankrupt, have lost their NHL teams.

Cities include Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, Hamilton, Hartford, Kansas City, Bloomington, Minnesota (near Minneapolis), Montreal, New York City area, Oakland, Ottawa, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Quebec City, St. Louis , Toronto and Winnipeg.

According to In addition to the current NHL team roster, there are current NHL teams in Denver, Montreal, Ottawa, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Toronto and Winnipeg. There are also current NHL teams near the home of defunct NHL teams in Minneapolis-St. Paul area, New York City area and the San Francisco Bay Area.

What are Coyotes officials saying about the potential sale?

On April 13, Meruelo issued a rack After what he said, there has been “a lot of discussion in recent days about the future of the Arizona Coyotes.”

The statement was written in all caps, but Meruelo did not categorically deny the rumors, writing that “we are focused on a large number of unresolved issues, and therefore we cannot make any official public comment at this time. “

The full statement reads:

“There has been a lot of discussion in recent days about the future of the Arizona Coyotes. I understand and empathize with the concerns of our fans, our community, our partners, our players, our front office and all of our team members. I hope to address these issues as soon as I can speak on the topics.

We are focused on many outstanding issues and therefore cannot provide official public comment at this time. However, you have my commitment that I will speak on all these issues and publicly address all your concerns as soon as possible.”

What do fans say?

We spoke to some Coyotes fans on April 15 about the possible move.

“It's kind of sad to hear that they won't have a hockey team anymore. I work here too, so it's pretty cool that the fans are coming out for that event too,” Nick Truscelli said.

“We were devastated,” said Coda Soberanes, whose son, Cayden, is a big Coyotes fan.