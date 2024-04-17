Eagles cruise past Bulls to clinch season series





Jacob Lojewski a two-run single in the seventh put the Eagles ahead for good as Florida Gulf Coast University defeated the University of South Florida 7-5 on Tuesday night in Tampa, Florida, to win the season series between the two schools. Another back-and-forth match between the two teams, the Eagles rallied from a 4-3 hole to take the lead in the seventh. With the bases loaded and no one out, Lojewski blasted a single through the left side of the USF infield to give the Eagles (18-17) a 5-4 lead. From there, the Eagles added some runs over the final two innings. First, Ian Farrow ripped an opposite-field homer to make it a 6-4 game in the eighth. In the ninth, Charles Davalan connected on a single backup in the middle to score Evan Dempsey and make it 7-4. Niek Love pitched the final three innings for the Eagles, allowing just one run on a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to pick up his first save of the season. Love struck out three batters, including the final batter of the game. FGCU took an early lead when Lojewski doubled to left and hit Dempsey in the second inning. After USF tied the game in the bottom of the inning, Dempsey scored again in the third. A thorn in USF's side this season, after hitting the walk-off single up center in the first meeting of the year, Dempsey sent another shot back up the middle to score a pair in the third. USF (21-16) used an infield hit to score a run in the fourth, then the first two balks of the season against FGCU allowed the Bulls to score twice in the sixth. Jake Bunz had a strong start for FGCU, allowing one run on three hits in two innings. Cameron bye worked 2.2 innings and gave up only one run. Matt Kavanaugh (1-1) got the win for FGCU, with Love getting the final nine outs for the save. The Eagles, winners of three of their last four, will be at home at Swanson Stadium in Fort Myers this Friday to take on Austin Peay State University to start an ASUN series. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM Read the full article

