The countdown has begun: 100 days to Paris





This is the third time Paris has hosted the Summer Olympics, one of two cities to have hosted the Games three times (1900, 1924 and 2024). Table tennis first appeared at the Seoul Olympics in 1988, with men's and women's singles and doubles. In 2008, the doubles competition was replaced by the team competition and the program for the Tokyo 2020 Games was expanded to include mixed doubles, bringing the number of events to five, allowing the same number of women and men to participate. in the Olympic table tennis competitions. “I am thrilled as we begin the 100-day countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This moment marks the culmination of years of hard work and dedication from table tennis athletes around the world. It represents not only the pinnacle of table tennis performance, but also the beginning of a remarkable display of talent and resilience among our athletes. As we enter this final stretch, let us embrace the Olympic values ​​of excellence, respect and friendship and eagerly await the exciting table tennis action that awaits us in Paris.” ITTF Chairman Petra Srling. Paris 2024 promises to be an exciting stage for table tennis, with a total of 172 coveted spots (86 for men and 86 for women) up for grabs. Table tennis and para-table tennis will be organized at the South Paris Arena #4, an exhibition and conference center that will be a key hub for the Paris 2024 Games. The list of players and mixed doubles pairs who have already booked their tickets to Paris can be found here. Travel to Paris With the final line-up for the team event now complete, the selection for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games promises an unparalleled spectacle. Here are all the teams you can expect to see lighting up the arena with the goal of Olympic gold. Men's teams Women's teams 1. Australia (continental qualification) 1. Australia (continental qualification) 2. Brazil (Continental Qualification) 2. Brazil (Continental Qualification) 3. Canada (continental qualification) 3. China (continental qualification) 4. China (continental qualification) 4. Chinese Taipei (World Cup qualification) 5. Chinese Taipei (World Cup qualification) 5. Egypt (Continental Qualification) 6. Croatia (World Ranking Qualification Reassigned) 6. France (host) 7. Denmark (World Cup qualification) 7. Germany (continental qualification) 8. Egypt (Continental Qualification) 8. Hong Kong, China (World Cup qualifying) 9. France (host) 9. India (world rankings qualification reallocated) 10. Germany (World Cup qualification) 10. Japan (World Cup qualifying) 11. India (world rankings qualification reallocated) 11. South Korea (World Cup qualification) 12. Japan (World Cup qualifying) 12. Poland (world rankings qualification reallocated) 13. South Korea (World Cup qualifying) 13. Romania (World Cup qualification) 14. Portugal (World Cup qualification) 14. Sweden (world rankings qualification reallocated) 15. Slovenia (world ranking qualification) 15. Thailand (world ranking qualification) 16. Sweden (continental qualification) 16. USA (Continental Qualifier) However, the journey to Paris is far from complete. While some athletes have already secured their place in the prestigious event, others are still in the midst of fierce competition to earn crucial points in the world rankings and secure the remaining places in both singles and mixed doubles. From now on, there are 15 places up for grabs in the Singles event, with place quotas determined based on the Singles World Ranking from week 25 (Tuesday 18 June 2024). In addition, there are still 5 places available in the Mixed Doubles event, with place quotas determined based on the Mixed Doubles World Ranking from week 19 (Tuesday 7 May 2024). A projection of the rankings from the dates for qualification has been developed. It only includes the points valid on those dates, check it out here. With several events still to take place before the deadline, including the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup currently being held in Macau, where valuable world ranking points are at stake, athletes are competing fiercely to secure their place in Paris. Fans can stay informed about the Race to Paris 2024 on the special events page.

