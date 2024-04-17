Spider Baseball falls to Longwood





Next game: at Davidson 19/4/2024 | 5:30 PM April 19 (Fri) / 5:30 PM bee Davidson RICHMOND, Va. The University of Richmond baseball team lost 17-5 to Longwood at Pitt Field on Tuesday afternoon. The Spiders, now 16-21 on the year, hit the road to take on Davidson in Atlantic 10 Conference action. The first pitch of game one of the weekend series is scheduled for 5:30 PM on ESPN-Plus. Longwood quickly took control of the game and jumped out to an 8-0 lead after two innings. Connor Larson doubled down the right field line to score Aidan O'Keefe after reaching base on an infield hit. Longwood scored two runs in the third, pushing the lead to 10-1, before Richmond batters were able to push their starter out of the game. With the bases loaded, Zach Lass picked up an RBI on an infield single for the first run of the frame for the Spiders. While the bases are still pressed, Jordan Jaffe forced a walk in the second run after tying the game. The Lancers scored six runs off three UR pitchers in the fourth and one in the fifth, making it 17-3. Richmond scored a single run in the fifth when Lass scored on a passed ball and a run in the seventh Esteban Rodriguez drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in a run. UR used seven different pitchers in the midweek game. Vincent Corso took the loss, allowing six runs on five hits, four walks over one and a third of an inning. Davis Wallonia faced three batters, struck two batters, walked one and allowed two batters to score without recording an out. Matthew Anderson spread four runs on four hits and a walk over one and two-thirds of an inning. Harrison Clifton allowed four runs on four hits and three walks in two-thirds of an inning. Jackson Kraemer pitched one and a third of an inning and allowed one run on three hits. Jake Young And Jason Shockley both pitched scoreless innings. Young walked one batter, while Shockley allowed two hits.

