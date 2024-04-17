Michigan faces NCAA sanctions, including probation and recruiting fines

Michigan has been placed on probation for the next three years will face other penalties from the NCAA for violations during a COVID-19 dead period and for non-coaching staff members participating in impermissible roles under former football coach Jim Harbaugh.

The penalties, which also include a Michigan fine and recruiting penalties, were part of a deal between NCAA enforcement staff, the University of Michigan and “five individuals who currently or previously worked for the football program.”

According to the NCAA's release, one former coach did not participate in the agreement, and “that portion of the matter will be handled separately by the Committee on Infractions.” The coach who did not participate has not been named by the NCAA.

Harbaugh served a self-imposed three-game suspension at the start of the 2023 season for these violations, which are separate from the sign-stealing saga involving Connor Stalion that erupted in the second half of the year.

Today’s joint resolution affects the University of Michigan athletics department and several former and current employees,” Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “We are pleased to reach a resolution on this issue so that our student-athletes and our football program can move forward. We have no additional information and cannot comment further on other aspects of the NCAA's investigations.

Michigan appeared to reach a resolution with the NCAA last summer that would have suspended Harbaugh for four games, along with new head coach Sherrone Moore and new offensive line coach Grant Newsome for one game, but the deal fell apart in August, just before the game of 2023. season.

Michigan first received a draft notice of allegations related to recruiting violations and coaching activities by non-coaching staff members in January 2023. The violations include in-person recruiting contacts and tryouts during the NCAA-mandated COVID-19 dead period and exceeding the number of coaches allowed. According to the NCAA, he participates in coaching activities on and off the court.

The violations were labeled as Level II violations, which are defined as actions considered to provide more than a de minimis but less than a substantial or extensive recruiting, competitive or other benefit under a description adopted in 2019.

An additional Level I violation was filed against Harbaugh, who told the NCAA that he could not recall the Level II violations, which the NCAA characterized as deceptive. A Level I violation is defined as a serious conduct violation that seriously undermines or threatens the integrity of college sports.

When the official notice of charges was sent in December, just before Wolverine's third straight trip to the College Football Playoff, multiple people told the Free Press Michigan they acknowledged the Level II violations, while Harbaugh maintained his innocence in the violation of level I.

The Wolverines won the first three games of the season without Harbaugh, who then returned for the next six games before being suspended again by the Big Ten for another scandal, causing him to miss the final three games of the regular season.

Big Ten commissioner Tony Pettiti issued the second suspension after the alleged sign-stealing operation in Michigan became public in late October. Shortly after the news became public, Stalion was identified as the ringleader, where he would allegedly buy tickets to games of prospective Michigan opponents, send employees to attend games and film opposing sideline signals that were not were available on television.

Harbaugh and Michigan initially filed an injunction to halt the Big Ten's three-game suspension, but dropped the case before it was set to go to trial and accepted the suspension, which was handed to Harbaugh for violating the sportsmanship policy of the conference.

Harbaugh returned for the postseason, where he led Michigan to another Big Ten Championship and the school's first national title since 1997.

In response to Tuesday's news, Harbaugh's attorney Tom Mars told the Free Press via text message that he had filed a response on behalf of the former Michigan coach, but that ended Harbaugh's involvement.

“I have submitted a detailed response to NOA on behalf of Coach Harbaugh, which unfortunately has not been made public and will likely never see the light of day,” Mars said. “That concluded Coach Harbaugh's participation in the case.”

Since winning the national championship against Washington, Harbaugh has left the Michigan program to take the head coaching gig with the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore, who served as interim coach during Harbaugh's suspension in November, was promoted to head coach after the season.

Harbaugh's move also caused a wave of personnel turnover, including defensive coordinator Jesse Minter joining Harbaugh.