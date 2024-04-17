2024 Big 12 Tennis Championship Seedlings Announced





The conference has announced the seedings for the 2024 Big 12 Men's and Women's Tennis Championships at the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Texas earned the top seed in the men's game, while Oklahoma State earned the No. 1 seed in the women's bracket after both won regular-season Conference titles. The Longhorns capture the men's top spot for the fourth time in the last five championships after capturing their second consecutive Big 12 regular-season title. Oklahoma received the No. 2 seed, its highest seeding since 2015, when the Sooners earned the top seed. After winning the Big 12 Championship in 2023, TCU fell to third place, making it the ninth straight year the Horned Frogs have placed in the top three. UCF collected the fourth seed with a league record of 4-3 in its first year as a member institution. Oklahoma State (No. 5), Baylor (No. 6), Texas Tech (No. 7) and BYU (No. 8) round out the men's seedings. On the women's side, Oklahoma State claimed the top seed for the first time since 2016 and a first-round bye after recording the first perfect regular-season record in program history. Texas collected the first-round runner-up and the No. 2 seed, marking its sixth straight year with a top two seed. Oklahoma secured the No. 3 seed after finishing 11-2 in conference play, followed by Texas Tech in the No. 4 spot with a 10-3 league record. It's the third straight year the Sooners have finished in the top three, while Texas Tech picked up its top seed since 2021. BYU earned the fifth seed, followed by Baylor at No. 6, TCU at No. 7, UCF at No. 8, Kansas at No. 9 and Kansas State at No. 10. West Virginia (No. 11), Iowa State (No. 12), Cincinnati (No. 13) and Houston (No. 14) round out the women's seeds. Live resultswill be available for every match. The entirety of the championship series will be available for streaming on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. 2024 Big 12 Women's Tennis Championships Schedule

Wednesday April 17 Game 1 No. 7 TCU vs. No. 10 Kansas State Noon

Game 2 No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 11 West Virginia Afternoon/1:00 PM ET

Game 3 No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Houston 3 p.m

Game 4 No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 13 Cincinnati 3:00 PM CT / 4:00 PM ET

Game 5 No. 5 BYU vs. No. 12 Iowa State 6:00 PM CT / 5:00 PM MT

Game 6 No. 8 UCF vs. No. 9 Kansas 6:00 PM CT / 5:00 PM ET Thursday April 18 Match 7 No. 2 Texas vs. Match 1 Winner 3:00 PM

Match 8 Winner of Match 2 vs. Winner of Match 3 3:00 PM

Match 9 Winner of Match 4 vs. Winner of Match 5 6:00 PM

Game 10 #1 Oklahoma State vs. Winner of match 6 6pm Friday April 19 Match 11 Winner of Match 7 vs. Winner of Match 8 6:00 PM

Match 12 Winner of Match 9 vs. Winner of Match 10 6:00 PM Saturday April 20 Championship game 6 p.m 2024 Big 12 Men's Tennis Championships Schedule

Friday April 19 Match 1 No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Texas Tech Noon

Game 2 No. 3 TCU vs. No. 6 Baylor Afternoon

Game 3 No. 4 UCF vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State 3:00 PM CT / 4:00 PM ET

Game 4 No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 BYU 3:00 PM / 2:00 PM MT Saturday April 20 Match 5 Winner of Match 1 vs. Winner of Match 2 3:00 PM

Match 6 Winner of Match 3 vs. Winner of Match 4 3:00 PM Sunday April 21 Championship game 1 p.m All times listed as Central unless otherwise stated. Should BYU advance to the finals, the championship game will be played on Monday, April 22.

