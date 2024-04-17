Sports
The Ly brothers' mission to popularize pickleball in Vietnam
Following their historic silver medal win in table tennis at the 18th SEA Games and their efforts to promote tennis in HCM City, brothers Ly Minh Triet and Ly Minh Tan have set their sights on capturing the Asian gold medal in pickleball to showcase this emerging technique to introduce and popularize. sports in Vietnam.
With their strong attacking style and adept defensive skills, Triet and Tan claimed the gold medal in the over-50 age category at the WPC Series – Asia Pacific 2024 Race to Carmelina event, held earlier this month at the Carmelina Resort in the southern province of Ba Ria -Vung Tau. They emerged victorious after a tough final against a formidable duo from Singapore.
Their recent performances have fueled their ambition to reach new heights at the first Asian Open Championship organized by the Pickleball and Friends Vietnam Club. The championship will be held from April 30 to May 4 at Ky Hoa 2 Club in HCM City and offers a significant prize pool of up to US$30,000.
The Ly brothers express their ambitions and aim to bring home the gold medal and further promote pickleball, a sport that fits well with the qualities of the Vietnamese people and offers sports enthusiasts another choice.
In the 1990s, the Ly brothers excelled as professional table tennis players, representing both the People's Public Security team and the Vietnam national team. Triet, born in 1972, won two national gold medals in the men's singles category in 1995 and 1996, while Tan, born in 1974, won the national gold medal in men's doubles in 1996 and the bronze medal in men's singles in 1995. Their table tennis career came when they won the historic men's team silver medal at the 18th SEA Games in Chiang Mai in 1995.
After retiring in the early 2000s, Triet and Tan continued to make their mark by promoting tennis training and competition. Using their ingenuity and athletic skills, they achieved success in several tournaments, including the Becamex and Phu My Hung tournaments.
After playing tennis for a significant period of time, both brothers suffered knee injuries and considered quitting the sport. However, their path took an unexpected turn when they came across pickleball, a newly introduced sport in Vietnam. They started playing with their friends and soon developed a passion for the game, which combines elements of table tennis and tennis, played on a court the size of a badminton court.
“When I discovered this sport, I realized that it was very suitable for Vietnamese people. The dynamic ball movements require quick reflexes, skill, perseverance and patience to secure victory,” said Triet.
Harnessing their inherent creativity and agility, the Ly brothers quickly established themselves as a formidable duo in Vietnamese pickleball after just a few months of practice. Their breakthrough moment came when they emerged victorious in the open championship held in Binh Duong Province in November 2023.
Pickleball is a racket or paddle sport played by two players (singles) or four players (doubles). Participants use paddles to hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball over a 0.86 m high net. The goal is to continue the rally until one side fails to return the ball or breaks a rule.
Originating in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States, pickleball has experienced tremendous growth. It was announced as the fastest growing sport in the US in 2021, 2022 and 2023, with an estimated 4.8 million players in 2023.
Despite only recently being introduced to Vietnam, pickleball has seen significant expansion, with now around 25 pickleball clubs spread across the country. VNS
|
Sources
2/ https://vietnamnet.vn/en/the-ly-brothers-mission-to-popularize-pickleball-in-vietnam-2271056.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former President Donald Trump meets with Manhattan bodega workers after second day of hearing
- The Ly brothers' mission to popularize pickleball in Vietnam
- Google employee detained by police protesting cloud contract with Israel
- International Journalists Visit Minnesota Media – Global Minnesota
- Copenhagen's historic stock exchange has been engulfed in a fire. #Shorts #Copenhagen #BBCNews
- Apple CEO says company is 'considering' manufacturing in Indonesia
- Regional NCAA hockey tournament boosts Western Massachusetts economy by $1.2 million
- Offices at big tech companies shrink, continuing to be difficult for landlords
- The faculty cooperates in the international art exhibition
- Ronan Farrow calls it a “pivotal moment” in Trump's criminal case
- The Trump team and the prosecution grapple with the former president's visceral views
- How a Hollywood Fixer Played Both Sides of a War Between Frank Sinatra and the Tabloids ‹ CrimeReads