No. 17 Men's golf climbs back into contention after the second round at Western Intercollegiate





SANTA CRUZ, California. The No. 17 Texas Men's Golf team shot a 3-over-par 353 on Tuesday to move into seventh place after the second round of the Western Intercollegiate at Pasatiempo Golf Club. The Longhorns, who posted a two-round team total of 16 over par 716 (363-353), enter Wednesday's final round with just a seven-shot lead. Sophomore Tommy Morrison The Longhorns defeated the Longhorns with a 3-under-par 67 in Tuesday's second round. The Longhorns, who started the day in 10th place, were tied for the low 18-hole team score entering Tuesday's action. In addition to Morrison's efforts, Texas counted scores from the sophomores on Tuesday Keaton Wed (even-par 70), senior Nathan Petronzio (1 over par 71), graduated Brian Stark (2 over par 72) and freshmen Jac Gilbert (3 over par 73). Petronzio is in third place in the individual rankings with a 2-under par 138 (67-71) through 36 holes, just two strokes behind the leader through 36 holes. The Western Intercollegiate uses a play-six, count-five scoring system. Stanford holds the team lead after the first 36 holes with a total of two rounds of 9 over par 709 (354-355). No. No. 9 Arizona is in second place at 11 over par 711 (348-363), and No. 8 Washington is third at 12 over par 712 (355-357). The 14-team field includes five teams in the Top 25 of the national rankings, brought to you by Scoreboard powered by Clippd. Filip Jakubcik of Arizona has the individual lead through 36 holes at 4-under par 136 (68-68), while Mahanth Chirravuri of Pepperdine is second at 3-under par 137 (68-69). Petronzio is one of four individuals ranked third at 2-under par 138, joined by Stanford's Karl Vilips (72-66), Chattanooga's Garrett Engle (72-66) and San Jose State's Xuan Luo (69 -69). The Western Intercollegiate concludes with the third and final round on Wednesday, April 17. Texas will be paired with No. 21 California, No. 25 Oregon and BYU for Wednesday's final round starting at 10:40 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m.). 40 hours CT). Golf Channel will have live coverage of Wednesday's final round from 6-9 PM CT. The setup Senior Nathan Petronzio fired a 1-over-par 71 in the second round and is tied for third in the individual standings with a 36-hole score of 2-under-par 138 (67-71). Petronzio was 2-over through his first 14 holes, but managed three straight pars and a closing birdie on 18 to post a 1-over 71.

Sophomore Tommy Morrison shot a 3-under-par 67 on Tuesday and moved 43 places to a tie for 20th in the individual standings with a two-round total of 2-over-par 142 (75-67). Morrison had a clean sheet in his second round with three birdies (holes 8, 9 and 18) and 15 pars.

Sophomore Keaton Wed recorded an even par 70 in the second round and climbed 11 places to a tie for 20th in the individual rankings with a total of 36 holes of 2 over par 142 (72-70). He was 2-over through his first 14 holes before making birdies at holes 15 and 18 to move to even par on the day.

To graduate Brian Stark posted a 2-over-par 72 on Tuesday and moved 17 spots to a tie for 53rd in the individual standings with a two-round score of 8-over-par 148 (76-72). Stark was 5-over through his first 12 holes before recording an eagle on the par-four 13th hole and then closing with a birdie on 18.

Freshmen Jac Gilbert recorded a 3-over 73 in the second round and is tied for 81st with a 36-hole total of 14-over-par 154 (81-73). Gilbert recorded three birdies on Tuesday.

Sophomore Christian Maas posted a score of 9 over par 79 on Tuesday and is tied for 73rd with a two-round score of 12 over par 152 (73-79).

