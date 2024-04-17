Men's tennis achieves second consecutive victory





Next game: at Nieuwman 26-04-2024 | TBA April 26 (Friday) / TBD bee New man History The Harding men's tennis team defeated No. 25 Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia 5-2 on Tuesday. The Bisons are now 13-7 on the season with three additional wins against junior colleges and are 2-1 in conference play. The Bison have won three of their last four games against ranked opponents. For the eleventh time in the last thirteen games, the Bisons started by winning the doubles point and taking an early 1-0 lead. Jaydon Van Vreden And Caleb Folse won the opening match 6-4 at No. 2. The pair have now won a team that leads twelve doubles matches. Cas de Ruiter And Teodor Zlatar the third-ranked doubles pair in Division II, clinched the point with a 6-4 win of their own, defeating seventh-ranked duo Alex Blanchar and Phil Exner. The Tigers responded quickly, taking the first two singles matches at No. 1 and No. 3 to take the 2-1 lead with four matches remaining. Cian Mikkelsen leveled the match at 2-2 with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 4. Zlatar defeated the No. 21-ranked singles player in a tight three-setter to win 7-6, 1-6, 6 – 3 at No. 2. Zlatar improves to 13-5 on the season. Only one win is needed to decide the match, Luis Agullo took his tenth match of the season and won 6-4, 6-2 at number 5. Bryce Walker left his mark on the match with a victory over No. 6 in a third-set tiebreak, winning 6-4, 6-7, 10-5. The Bisons close out the regular season this Friday, April 26, when they travel to Wichita, Kansas to take on Newman.

