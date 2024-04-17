US, China, UK, Japan and France lead the Gracenote Virtual Medal Table forecast for the 2024 Paris Olympics

On April 17, 2024, exactly 100 days before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, Nielsen's Gracenote published its latest Virtual Medal Table (VMT) forecast for the 2024 Games. Taking into account available results data from major global and continental competitions since the 2021 Summer Games, Gracenote has projected the number of gold, silver and bronze medals for participating countries and athletes in the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad. This forecast will be updated monthly between now and the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

Almost all Russian and Belarusian competitors were absent at the international level

competitions since February 2022. It is not possible to accurately predict who will participate in Paris 2024 during this period without a result. However, it appears that participation from these athletes will be limited and we expect the virtual medal table to be the usual accurate representation of the NOCs based on the data we have.

Snapshot

According to Gracenote's VMT forecast, the United States will win the most medals in Paris 2024 (123). If Team USA meets this expectation, it would mark the team's eighth consecutive placement at the top of the final Summer Games medal list.

China is expected to finish second in total medals, but should challenge the United States for the top spot in gold medals. The 89 medals currently expected for China would equal the country's total in Tokyo from two years ago. The prediction of 35 gold medals would be slightly lower than China's total of 38 three years ago.

Britain is also expected to achieve a similar performance to the last Olympics, with the Gracenote VMT predicting two more British medals than Tokyo's 64. However, the number of gold medals could drop significantly as the British team is expected to win thirteen gold medals in Paris.

Host nation France should significantly increase its total medal harvest compared to the 33 total medals won in Tokyo. The virtual medal table places France third in terms of gold medals, behind the United States and China, and the predicted total of 28 gold medals would not be far behind France's medal tally at the last Olympics.

Australia is now expected to finish fifth on the overall medal table. The 50 medals predicted by the Gracenote Virtual Medal Table would be the most in the country in two decades, since winning exactly that number in Athens in 2004.

Russian and Belarusian athletes

With competitors from Russia and Belarus banned from international competition in almost all Olympic sports since February 2022, it is not possible to accurately assess the potential performance of those competing as individual neutral athletes at Paris 2024 unless they are more or less normally have participated, such as: for example the tennis players from the two countries. However, it appears that the number of participants from these countries in Paris will be severely limited and the Gracenote Virtual Medal Table therefore accurately reflects the current situation given the data we have.

The top five medal-winning countries

(Paris 2024 forecast: 123 medals, Tokyo 2020: 113) The US is expected to once again top the virtual medal table at the Paris Summer Games. The current Gracenote projection of 123 medals is 10 more than the total claimed by Team USA in 2021. If this total is reached, it will be the best U.S. medal performance since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, which suffered from boycotts. The US team has projected medals in 27 different sports in the virtual medal table, two sports short of the country's own Olympic record of 29 set in Tokyo. Track and field and swimming are still the key to success, although just under half of America's medals are expected to be won in these two sports. (Paris 2024: 89, Tokyo 2020: 89) At the Tokyo Olympics, China recovered from its Rio Olympics total of 70 medals, its lowest level since 2004. Current Gracenote projections based on the results recorded by Chinese athletes suggest that China will achieve a similar feat deliver as three years ago. Diving, shooting, swimming, weightlifting, table tennis, artistic gymnastics and badminton are China's top medal-winning sports, but according to the VMT, 21 sports have a Chinese competitor in the top three. China's expected total of 35 gold medals means that China could threaten the United States' position as winner of the most gold medals in Paris. (Paris 2024: 66, Tokyo 2020: 64) The Gracenote Virtual Medal Table for Paris 2024 suggests Britain can maintain its winning streak of 60 or more medals for a fourth consecutive Summer Olympics. Britain's success at the past three Olympic Games has been based on having medalists in at least 20 sports, and the current VMT forecast suggests this will continue. Prior to the 2012 Olympics, Great Britain won medals in at least twenty sports, second only to London in 1908, which was a very different Olympic era. (Paris 2024: 55, Tokyo 2020: 33) According to the current forecast, host nation France will significantly increase its medal total and almost triple its number of gold medals compared to the Tokyo Olympics. At each Olympic Games this century, France has achieved Olympic success in 15 to 19 different sports, but is now projected to win medals in 25 different sports, a new French record. At the Paris Games in 2024, France is expected to experience the best Olympic Games since 1900. (Paris 2024: 50 medals, Tokyo 2020: 46) After disappointing 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, Australia will look to improve on its 2021 performance again with more than 40 medals for the sixth time in the last eight Olympic Games. If Australia wins 50 medals as currently predicted, it will be the country's best Olympic performance since Athens 2004. Achieving this will depend on the success of the swimming team.

Countries ranked from 6 to 10 on the virtual medal table

(Paris 2024: 49, Tokyo 2020: 58)

After the record-breaking Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan is expected to fall short of that performance in Paris. Thanks to Gracenote's latest virtual medal table, the Japanese team has won nine fewer medals than three years ago. The number of gold medals Japan is likely to win is expected to be halved, from 27 to 13. Medals are predicted in 17 different sports, well below Japan's record of 21 set in Tokyo 2020.

(Forecast Paris 2024: 47, Tokyo 2020: 40)

Italy had its best ever Olympic Games in Tokyo, but Gracenote's Virtual Medal Table predicts an even better performance in Paris 2024. Buoyed by a potentially best-ever performance in the pool, Italy is predicted to win a record 47 medals across 21 different sports , six more than in Tokyo. Italy could also come close to challenging its 40-year best gold medal of 14 in total, achieved at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. The VMT predicts that Italy will win the eighth gold medals, after the United States, China, France, Netherlands, Great Britain, Australia and Japan.

(Paris 2024: 38, Tokyo 2020: 36)

Two years after the best Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the Dutch team is expected to achieve a similar performance in Paris next year and perhaps set a new record. The Netherlands has won medals in eleven to thirteen sports at four of the last six Olympic Games and the 2024 Summer Games appear to be a similar story. However, success this year will mainly depend on three sports; rowing, cycling – athletics and athletics.

(Paris 2024: 36, Tokyo 2020: 37)

Germany's medal tally has fallen at six of the seven Summer Olympics since reunification, with only London 2012 offering a reprieve. It looks like Paris 2024 could continue this trend with the Gracenotes Virtual Medal Table projecting 36 medals, one fewer than in Tokyo. The German team is expected to win medals in just 18 sports, the second lowest level since reunification after London 2012 and Tokyo 2020. Germany no longer dominates any one sport and no more than four medals will be awarded by the VMT predicted for the German team. a single sport.

(Paris 2024: 24, Tokyo 2020: 20)

Tokyo 2020 was a disappointing Olympic Games for the Republic of Korea. The 20 medals, including six gold medals, were both the lowest totals for the country since it won 19 and six respectively at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. Prospects for Paris 2024 are looking brighter with Korean competitors predicting they will win 24 medals, including nine gold medals. This would be Korea's best Olympic performance since 2012.

Virtual Medal Table 11-20 Virtual medal table 21-30

About Gracenote virtual medal table

The Gracenote Virtual Medal Table is a statistical model based on individual and team results from previous Olympic Games, World Championships and World Cups to predict the most likely gold, silver and bronze medalists per country. This information is presented in easy-to-understand forecasts and seamless data feeds that enable broadcasters, media publishers and pay-TV operators to deliver unique Olympic Games-focused stories across web, mobile and broadcast.

About Gracenote

Gracenote is Nielsen's content solutions business unit that provides entertainment metadata, content IDs and related offerings to the world's leading creators, distributors and platforms. Gracenote technology enables advanced content navigation and discovery capabilities so consumers can easily connect to the music, TV shows, movies and sports they love, while delivering powerful content analytics that make complex business decisions easier.

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our insight into people and their behavior across all channels and platforms, we provide our customers with independent and actionable information so they can connect with their audiences now and in the future. Nielsen is active in more than 55 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com and follow us on social media (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram).