Lancers challenge James Madison in Doubleheader





Next game: Radford 04-20-2024 | 1 o'clock in the afternoon April 20 (Sat) / 1 p.m Radford History HARRISONBURG, Va. The Longwood softball team erased a 6-0 deficit to take a 7-6 lead Tuesday in the first game of a non-conference softball doubleheader with James Madison. However, the Dukes scored two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings, posting a 10-7 victory. JMU led 3–2 through four innings of the second game before scoring five in the final two innings to achieve a sweep, 8–2. “A lot of positives from the day,” Longwood's head coach said Dr. Megan Brown . “Lots of good opportunities to work on things as we prepare for a tough weekend series.” James Madison hit five home runs that day, including one in each of Bella Henzler's games. Her first, a two-run lined shot, to left field helped the Dukes regain the lead, 8-7, in game one. Madison Edwards (two runs to center) and Hallie Hall (three runs to right-center field) each hit home runs for the Dukes in the second inning as JMU built its lead. Lauren Taylor responded with a home run of its own to left center, putting Longwood on the scoreboard at 6-1. Korynna Anderson followed with a single to center to score Kayley DeVivi And Emily Vinson ran to load the bases. Reigning Big South Conference Freshman of the Week Maggie Hiatt threw a bases-clearing double down the line in right field, bringing the Lancers within 6-5. DeVivi launched a one-out homer to right-center off Molly Grube to put the Lancers ahead, 7-6, in the fourth. Taylor and DeVivi were a combined 4-for-7 with four runs scored and three RBIs in game one, with DeVivi finishing the game 3-for-4. Five James Madison players collected multiple hits. Kirsten Fleet (8-3) pitched the final 3 2/3 innings and allowed just one hit with three strikeouts to earn the pitching win. Payton List and Grube preceded her. Longwood freshman left-handed Cierra Gawryluk (0-5) took the defeat Erron Burton . Gawryluk himself threw 3 2/3 frames, allowing four hits and earning three strikeouts. She didn't take a walk. JMU scored a run in each of the first three innings of the second game. The Lancers got on the board in the top of the third as seniors Peyton Coleman singled to center field with two outs for her first career Longwood hit. She advanced to second base on a wild pitch and third base on a Lauren Vos single. Taylor's single against the shortstop allowed Coleman to come home and make it 3-1. Sophia Klop ended a 26-game homerless drought with a rocket over the center-field wall, leading from the top of the fourth inning. Longwood (14-27) couldn't get any closer, though, as Edwards tripled to center and chugged all the way around the bases with the help of a throwing error to make it 5-2. Henzler added a three-run homer in the sixth for the final margin. Coleman led the Lancers in game two with two hits and went 2-for-3 with a run scored and stolen base. Reed Butler went 3-for-4 to pace the Dukes' 11-hit run. Burton (1-9) went the distance in the circle for the first time this season, giving up six earned runs and three walks. The Lancers are back in action on Saturday in a Big South doubleheader against Radford. The first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

