Louisville football squad Jeff Brohm loses players to transfer portal

The transfer portal opened on April 16 and Louisville football already sees movement. As spring training comes to a close, the Cardinals are reportedly losing six players. Four are offensive linemen, as reported by Pete Nakos of On3, and the list also includes running back Peny Boone and defensive lineman Jermayne Lole.

While the Cardinals will likely lose additional players, they will also use the portal to add players. U of L coach Jeff Brohm said last week that the team is shallow at wide receiver due to injuries. The second-year Cardinals coach has also taken as many offensive linemen as possible during each of the open transfer portal periods.

Louisville's spring game is scheduled for Friday at L&N Stadium.

Bookmark this page and check back often for the latest outgoing and incoming players in the Louisville transfer portal.

Outgoing Louisville Transfers

Ruben Unije, OL

After three months in Louisville, the transfer from Houston has decided to re-enter the transfer portal, reported on April 14. He came to U of L after spending the last four years as a Cougar and was teammates with offensive lineman Lance Robinson before Robinson transferred to Louisville. last year. Reuben Unije was an 11-game starter last year, played the team's sixth-most offensive snaps (679) and was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 after blocking for a Cougars offense that totaled 23.7 points and 360.2 yards per game. , including 241.5 passing yards per outing. According to Pro Football Focus, he had an 80.9 pass-blocking grade, which ranked fourth in the American Athletic Conference. Unije was one of five offensive linemen the Cardinals signed this offseason after losing three to the portal.

Lance Robinson, O.L

Robinson will join his former teammate in the transfer portal, reported on April 14. In his lone year with the Cardinals, he played 42 snaps in one game. Robinson's other collegiate stints include a year at Houston and two years at Middle Tennessee State.

Trevonte Sylvester, Olympic Games

Trevonte Sylvester was another transfer from Houston to Louisville ahead of the 2023 season. He played 65 snaps in nine games for the Cardinals. On April 14, he reportedly planned to enter the transfer portal.

Victor Cutler, OL

Victor Cutler will look for a fourth school after he plans to re-enter the transfer portal on April 14, three months after his stint at Louisville. He spent last season at Ohio State, transferring from Louisiana Monroe.

Peny Boone, RB

Boone joined Louisville in January after transferring from Toledo, but it appears his time as a Cardinal will end after three months. On April 15, he was reportedly planning to re-enter the transfer portal, according to Rivals' Marshall Levenson. Boone added size and physicality to the Cardinals, something they lacked last season. U of L running backs coach Chris Barclay praised Boone's style of play and said he hasn't seen that level of physicality in a while. Although the Cardinals are down a running back, they still have decent depth at the position. Boone came to Louisville after totaling 1,400 yards on 194 carries, which ranked eighth in Toledo last season, 15 touchdowns (T-11th), 107.9 yards per game (11th) and 7.2 yards per carry ( third).

Jermayne Lole, D.L

Lole's struggle to stay healthy in recent years limited his time on the field. In his first season with Louisville in 2022, the Arizona State transfer played two games before suffering a season-ending injury. But the California native got closer to 100% as the 2023 season progressed. He became a starter for the Cardinals and finished the year with 19 tackles and 1 sack. But on March 25, defensive line coach Mark Hagen said Lole was one of the players who was confused and “didn't do much, just some individual work.” According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, Lole was reportedly planning to enter the transfer portal on April 14. Lole's departure reduces the Cardinals' depth at the position, which was needed after the team lost six defensive linemen to the portal following the end of the season. They brought in three, but only Jordan Guerad is undergoing training. Tyler Baron is out of spring training due to injury and Thor Griffith won't arrive until the summer.

