Sports
Louisville football squad Jeff Brohm loses players to transfer portal
The transfer portal opened on April 16 and Louisville football already sees movement. As spring training comes to a close, the Cardinals are reportedly losing six players. Four are offensive linemen, as reported by Pete Nakos of On3, and the list also includes running back Peny Boone and defensive lineman Jermayne Lole.
While the Cardinals will likely lose additional players, they will also use the portal to add players. U of L coach Jeff Brohm said last week that the team is shallow at wide receiver due to injuries. The second-year Cardinals coach has also taken as many offensive linemen as possible during each of the open transfer portal periods.
Louisville's spring game is scheduled for Friday at L&N Stadium.
Bookmark this page and check back often for the latest outgoing and incoming players in the Louisville transfer portal.
Outgoing Louisville Transfers
Ruben Unije, OL
After three months in Louisville, the transfer from Houston has decided to re-enter the transfer portal, reported on April 14. He came to U of L after spending the last four years as a Cougar and was teammates with offensive lineman Lance Robinson before Robinson transferred to Louisville. last year. Reuben Unije was an 11-game starter last year, played the team's sixth-most offensive snaps (679) and was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 after blocking for a Cougars offense that totaled 23.7 points and 360.2 yards per game. , including 241.5 passing yards per outing. According to Pro Football Focus, he had an 80.9 pass-blocking grade, which ranked fourth in the American Athletic Conference. Unije was one of five offensive linemen the Cardinals signed this offseason after losing three to the portal.
Lance Robinson, O.L
Robinson will join his former teammate in the transfer portal, reported on April 14. In his lone year with the Cardinals, he played 42 snaps in one game. Robinson's other collegiate stints include a year at Houston and two years at Middle Tennessee State.
Trevonte Sylvester, Olympic Games
Trevonte Sylvester was another transfer from Houston to Louisville ahead of the 2023 season. He played 65 snaps in nine games for the Cardinals. On April 14, he reportedly planned to enter the transfer portal.
Victor Cutler, OL
Victor Cutler will look for a fourth school after he plans to re-enter the transfer portal on April 14, three months after his stint at Louisville. He spent last season at Ohio State, transferring from Louisiana Monroe.
Peny Boone, RB
Boone joined Louisville in January after transferring from Toledo, but it appears his time as a Cardinal will end after three months. On April 15, he was reportedly planning to re-enter the transfer portal, according to Rivals' Marshall Levenson. Boone added size and physicality to the Cardinals, something they lacked last season. U of L running backs coach Chris Barclay praised Boone's style of play and said he hasn't seen that level of physicality in a while. Although the Cardinals are down a running back, they still have decent depth at the position. Boone came to Louisville after totaling 1,400 yards on 194 carries, which ranked eighth in Toledo last season, 15 touchdowns (T-11th), 107.9 yards per game (11th) and 7.2 yards per carry ( third).
Jermayne Lole, D.L
Lole's struggle to stay healthy in recent years limited his time on the field. In his first season with Louisville in 2022, the Arizona State transfer played two games before suffering a season-ending injury. But the California native got closer to 100% as the 2023 season progressed. He became a starter for the Cardinals and finished the year with 19 tackles and 1 sack. But on March 25, defensive line coach Mark Hagen said Lole was one of the players who was confused and “didn't do much, just some individual work.” According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, Lole was reportedly planning to enter the transfer portal on April 14. Lole's departure reduces the Cardinals' depth at the position, which was needed after the team lost six defensive linemen to the portal following the end of the season. They brought in three, but only Jordan Guerad is undergoing training. Tyler Baron is out of spring training due to injury and Thor Griffith won't arrive until the summer.
Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at [email protected] and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.courier-journal.com/story/sports/college/louisville/2024/04/16/jeff-brohm-recruiting-louisville-football-roster-2024-ncaa-transfer-portal/73338445007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Louisville football squad Jeff Brohm loses players to transfer portal
- The future is in lean database CRM
- The second Republican threatened to remove Mike Johnson as speaker
- How Ukrainian doctors are saving lives and limbs on the front lines against Russia | BBC Newsnight
- Research reveals that deadly bacteria that crave human blood have “blood sucking''
- Gohar quotes Imran as saying country is falling apart
- Why Scholz had difficulties with Xi Jinping in China
- Real Cricket 24 MOD APK 1.7 (Unlimited Money and Tickets) Free Download – Feedback and Requests
- Golf fashion takes over
- Rubber duck used in 2006 race washes up in Scotland
- MPs vote for world's toughest smoking laws
- Carrie Johnson shares adorable photo of kids Wilfred and Romy in adorable sibling moment