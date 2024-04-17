Sports
Honesdale boys set to compete in Lackawanna League boys tennis
HONESDALE Patrick Stanton has been a longtime high school player, first as a player's parent and then as a volunteer assistant.
Two years ago, he took over as head coach of the Honesdales boys' varsity team following the retirement of longtime skipper Keith Andrews.
This spring, Stanton is excited about what he sees on the field as a young Hornet squad begins to show signs of becoming a bona fide contender in the always-rugged Lackawanna League.
We're certainly young, but we have some pretty talented kids, Stanton said minutes before Monday's game against Western Wayne. They are very coachable, they work hard and are getting better every day.
More:The Honesdale girls tennis team earns its first win for rookie head coach Patrick Stanton
Also by Kevin Edwards:Beloved Honesdale tennis coach Keith Andrews announces his retirement
Thanks in large part to singles players Michael Reiprich, Leo Martinez-Valerio and Matthew Christiansen, the Hornets earned their third win of the season by shutout the Wildcats 5-0.
With this win, Honesdale improved its overall record to 3-7.
Weather permitting, the Red & Black will be back on the field on Thursday for a non-league home game against Hazleton Area. The action kicks off at the Daniel J. O'Neill Sports Complex at 4 p.m.
Brilliant singles
Honesdale wasted no time taking control of Monday's match against old local rival Western Wayne.
Reiprich quickly got the homegrown Hornets on the board with a straight set victory at first singles. Just a freshman, Reiprich used a consistent serve and powerful forehand to deliver a 6-1, 6-1 setback to Weston Nugent.
When Michael is playing, he serves well, hits the ball hard and moves his opponent all over the court, Stanton said. Michael is a very good young player with a bright future in tennis.
Martinez-Valerio retains second place in the singles and also achieved an outright victory on Monday. The battle-tested junior struggled a bit early against Adrian Agnello, but came on strong late on his way to a solid 7-5, 6-1 victory.
Martinez-Valerio, a three-year member of the Honesdales varsity squad, will serve as team captain this spring.
Leo has been around a long time and he is such a big part of this team, Stanton said. He is a good tennis player and a good leader. Leo likes to take the younger children under his wing and show them the tricks of the trade. He is a pleasure to coach.
Christiansen is another member of a talented freshman class that currently starts at No. 3 in singles. He dominated his match on Monday, cruising to a straight set 6-0, 6-2 decision over Connor Buchinski.
Christiansen has also been involved with the program for a long time, having served as the team manager during his high school years. Now he has parlayed a balanced all-around game into a starting spot on the varsity.
Matt does everything pretty well, Stanton said. He has a nice serve and shoots the ball well from the baseline. Matt isn't afraid to step into the net either. He moves well and covers the field well for a bigger kid.
Western Wayne has struggled to fill out its roster this spring. The Wildcats did not field any doubles teams for Monday's game and therefore had to forfeit, making the final game score 5-0.
Towards the right foot
Honesdale got off to a solid start in the league this spring, winning two of its first four games.
The Hornets opened their regular season with an impressive 3-2 win over perennial title contender Holy Cross.
Christiansen earned the only singles victory in this one, winning a three-set decision over Giuseppe Pisone (4-6, 6-3, 6-2).
The ultimate difference in the overall match came on doubles, where Honesdale swept both meetings.
Sophomore Lewis Smith teamed up with freshman Kadyn Kinney to post a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Holy Cross Ryan Boyce and Lucas Urban. Junior Daven Good and sophomore Asher Eck then closed things out with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Crusaders CJ Muir and Trystan Gilray.
Honesdale's second league win came on the road against North Pocono. This time, the Hornets dominated singles play en route to a 4-1 decision over the Trojans.
Reiprich fought Kyle Mizenko to the bitter end in the first singles match, ultimately emerging with a hard-fought 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory. He was joined in the win column by Christiansen at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0) and Smith at No. 3 (6-1, 6-3).
Good and Lester combined for a team victory with their straight set (6-2, 6-1) victory in the second doubles match.
|
