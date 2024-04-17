Washington was three shots ahead after day two of Western Intercollegiate





SANTA CRUZ, California. After an up-and-down day in difficult conditions at Pasatiemp Golf Club, Washington is five shots off the lead in third place in the Western Intercollegiate after Tuesday's second round. Teddy Lin posted the low round of the day for the Huskies, punctuating a bogey-free round with an eagle on 18 and finishing with a four-under 66, tied for the second-best score of the day. Lin is tied for 10e level for the weekend. Bo Peng also fired an under-par round, sinking a birdie on 18 to come in with a 69. Peng starts the final round tied for 27e at three-over. Peter Hruby leads the pack for Washington and is tied for seventh at one under this weekend after three birdies and no bogeys on the back nine, posting a 72 on Tuesday. Taehoon song led the tournament for much of the day but faltered down the stretch, scoring four bogeys and one double bogey over the final 10 holes. Song starts Wednesday with a shared 17th placee at one left. Freshmen Justin Bai matched Song's five-over and also struggled on the back nine with five bogeys. Find Koelle was seven-over for the day and is 11-over for the weekend. One of the best rounds of the day in Washington came from an individual competitor Drew Warford who fired three birdies over the final seven holes of the day to come in with a 71. Warford's eight-over for the tournament left him tied for 53rd. The Huskies tee off in the final round at Pasatiempo Golf Club starting at 12:04 PM PT. Live coverage will be available on Golf Channel and Peacock starting at 4 p.m For more information about the UW men's golf team, follow @UW_MGolf on X and Instagram.

