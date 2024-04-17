Rashid Khan lashes out at Cricket Australia, Afghanistan T20 series withdrawal, Big Bash League boycott threat, video





Adelaide Strikers all-rounder Rashid Khan has stated he could reconsider playing in next summer's Big Bash League after Cricket Australia pulled out of another bilateral series against Afghanistan. Last month, CA postponed a T20I series against Afghanistan scheduled for August, maintaining its stance of not playing bilateral cricket against the country until there were better conditions for women and girls. Since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August 2021, many of the country's female athletes have gone into hiding and received death threats, while Afghanistan remains the only full member of the ICC without a women's team. Conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan are getting worse. For this reason, we have maintained our previous position and will postpone the bilateral series against Afghanistan, CA said in a statement last month. CA remains strongly committed to supporting the participation of women and girls in cricket around the world and will continue to actively engage the International Cricket Council and work closely with the Afghanistan Cricket Board to determine what actions can be taken to facilitate the resumption of to support bilateral matches in the country. the future. CA had earlier canceled a one-off Test against Afghanistan in November 2021 and a three-match ODI series in 2023. However, Australia has continued to play Afghanistan in ICC events, including the 2022 T20 World Cup on home soil and last year's World Cup in India. Watch every match of the 2024 IPL season LIVE on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today > < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Khan ruled out of BBL with injury | 00:23 After last year's ODI series in the United Arab Emirates was abandoned, a very disappointed Khan threatened to boycott the BBL, but was eventually nominated for the Overseas Player Draft, where he was retained by the Strikers. However, the leg-spinner later withdrew from the T20 tournament due to a back injury. Speak with ESPNcricinfo this week Khan admitted he was hurt by CA's latest withdrawal and warned it would be detrimental to Afghan cricket. You want to play against the best teams and that's where your cricket is going to get better and better. Playing against big teams is huge for us, Khan, who currently represents the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, told the publication. As a player you can't do much about it. It is an issue that governments must solve. But what hurts me most is when things like this happen, why does cricket hurt? Can cricket solve these problems? Khan, the reigning ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Decade, is the Strikers' leading wicket-taker in BBL history, with 98 scalps at 17.51 ​​with an economy of 6.44. If you don't want to play against my team, why do you want me to play in your country? Khan continued. You don't want to play with my colleagues and you want to play with me? So what's the difference? It means that I am also putting down my colleagues and my country. Nothing is bigger than my country.

