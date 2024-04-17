What does Kadyn Proctor's return mean for Alabama?





TUSCALOOSA Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor announced his decision to return to Alabama on Tuesday. This comes after Proctor officially re-entered the transfer portal on Tuesday with a 'no contact' award. In doing so, Proctor returns to Alabama, where he started every game during the 2023 season, and caps off an eventful few months for the rising sophomore. Proctor was one of the players departed from Alabama's program following the retirement of Nick Saban as a new transfer window opened. Proctor announced his commitment to Iowa, where he was committed for most of his senior season in high school before leaving for Alabama just before early signing day in 2022. But the Iowa reunion was short-lived as Proctor expressed his intention to transfer from Iowa on March 20. , a day before the Hawkeyes started spring training. Immediately afterward, all signs pointed to Proctor returning to Tuscaloosa, including posting a photo of Michael Jordan's famous “I'm back” quote to his Instagram account. Speculation peaked last weekend during the A-Day game in Alabama, when Proctor was spotted among the fans as a spectator. The Pulse newsletter Free, daily sports updates straight to your inbox. To register Free, daily sports updates straight to your inbox. To register To buy What does it mean for Alabama? Proctors' return brings Alabama's number of scholarships entering the spring transfer period to 84. He fills a huge need on Alabama's offensive line; Saban (during the 2023 early signing period) and Kalen DeBoer emphasized during spring training that Alabama's offensive line is lacking in numbers. With Proctor, the team gets someone who can directly help the group and is familiar with their culture. He endured his fair share of struggles in year one as Alabama started at left tackle in 2023, but he trended upward toward the end of the season and was expected to make a second-year jump in 2024. He was a young pup when he first came in, teammate and NFL Draft prospect JC Latham said of Proctor at Alabama's pro day. Then just from summer, fall camp and moving forward, just the ability to adapt on the fly and keep things moving. Look at the last game compared to the first game, you will see improvement there. Proctors' return to Alabama stabilizes the tackle spot, where the Tide played Elijah Pritchett exclusively with the first team at left tackle and rotated Wilkin Formby and Miles McVay at right tackle during spring training. Proctor, 6-foot-4 and 360 pounds, may need to lose some weight to fit into the new system under DeBoer, but he's an immediate plug-and-play caliber player with 14 starts and 792 snaps under his belt. Should Proctor be a starter on Alabama's offensive line this fall, it will be a deserved position, as Pritchett, Formby and McVay have benefited from a full spring learning the new scheme and completing most of the reps of the first team received. Proctors' arrival and the competition he brings should improve the play of all tackles. And competitive depth is just as important as having starters on the front line for a very young offensive line unit overall. Proctor is a welcome addition to an offensive line unit that is extremely strong on the interior, with Tyler Booker and Jaeden Roberts at guard and James Brockermeyer and Parker Brailsford at center. There's a chance Alabama will continue to look for offensive line help in the portal, likely from a depth perspective. An ideal candidate is a player with the versatility to play multiple positions. Required reading (Photo: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

