A potential NHL team could increase interest in youth hockey programs in Utah





Utah's youth hockey programs could see a boost in interest if rumors of an NHL team coming to the state turn out to be true. West Valley already plays host to many on-ice programs in the Salt Lake area, and hockey fans in the area are looking forward to the growing interest in the sport. There are a lot of different things happening here at the ice center, said Chris Billeter, program coordinator and acting manager at Acord Ice Center. Billeter said he has played hockey in Utah all his life. He said if Salt Lake City got an NHL team, it would be great. A dream come true, he said. I didn't know if I would ever see the day when an NHL team would come to Salt Lake. RELATED: Billeter said a national team could change the situation at Acord. “I would expect a lot more interest,” Billeter said. It's getting exciting. It's an exciting time. Billeter said this interest is something that can be handled especially with 17 rinks in Utah. RELATED: There is already a growing fan base in Ogden for a potential NHL team. Hockey isn't the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the state of Utah, says Sean Wilmert, the owner of the local hockey club, the Ogden Mustangs. Wilmert played professional hockey for several professional hockey leagues and has seen first-hand the impact the sport has on communities. RELATED: That a team is coming here, and all the impact that will have on youth hockey. We went all the way from two or three years old all the way to juniors at 21. It's a driving force, Wilmert said. Utah Amateur Hockey Association President Ryan Bonham said getting an NHL team will increase program visibility. League officials expect a dramatic increase in interest and construction of new facilities. Here is a list of current youth hockey programs in Utah: ___

