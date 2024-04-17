Table tennis: Flix Lebrun wins his second and final group match without trembling





After his victory over Chilean Nicolas Burgos on Monday, April 15, the young Montpellier returned this Wednesday, April 17, against a tougher opponent.

The participation in the fight of Flix Lebrun, number 5 in the world, went well on Monday, April 15, with a clear and flawless victory against Nicolas Burgos, a young 22-year-old Chilean (52nd in the world – 38th seed in the tournament) : 4-0 (11-7, 11-1, 11-7, 11-2). On Wednesday, April 17, Alexis' younger brother Taipien challenged Kao Cheng-Jui (31st in the world – 25th seed in the tournament). Two on two for Flix, Alexis needs to win his second match Dominant in the first two rounds, winning 11-8 and 11-2, Flix then let the third slip away (10-12). In the fourth, led 2-6 by his three-year-old opponent, the 17-year-old prodigy found the mental resources to win the match, with spectacular points (see video below). ????? ?? ????? ? Félix Lebrun 3️⃣-1️⃣ Kao Cheng-Jui Thanks to his victory over Kao, Félix qualifies for the rest of the competition ✅ ? Program and results ➡️ https://t.co/M2wj1AhmQB ? Remy Gros#TeamFrance ?? pic.twitter.com/BEsdiHLSb4 — French Table Tennis Federation (@ffttofficiel) April 17, 2024 Flix Lebrun logically finished at the top of his group with two wins in as many matches and qualified for the round of 16, where the competition will be completely different. For Alexis Lebrun, 21st in the world, who held on to his participation in the competition on Tuesday April 16 against the Ecuadorian Alberto Mino (86th in the world) and conceded a draw of 2-2 (3-11, 11-9, 9 -11, 11-4), the victory will be mandatory at 11:40 am (French time). Facing Lin Shidong (18th in the world), winner of Mino (4-0), the task will be difficult for the Montpellier. Finally, Simon Gauzy, ranked 25th in the world, did his utmost to dispose of the modest Egyptian Mohamed El-Beiali (7-11, 11-3, 16-14, 11-9) and stood with his back against the wall, with the obligation to win, before facing South Korean Jang Woojin at 12:20 (French time). The meetings can be followed on the RMC Sport YouTube channel

