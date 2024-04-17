College Football Super League pitch deck offers new details

Over the past two weeks, college sports stakeholders have been debating the concept of a “Super League,” one group's vision for a brand new college football enterprise.

While that discourse has largely focused on the top-line plan—80 teams, a 16-game playoff, new conferences—the group's proposal, College Sports Tomorrow, includes a more complicated look at how more TV money and collective negotiated payments could lead to being used to create a college football entity encompassing all that is now considered FBS.

Sporty recently obtained a “confidential” pitch deck, which was distributed by the group in mid-February. The document contains a number of previously unreported details, including a specific plan for sharing broadcast revenue with players, a 40-match spring football festival and a preliminary look at how the Super League's 70 permanent members could be arranged into seven geographically based coordinated groups. competitions.

College Sports Tomorrow (CST), a collection of American sports team owners, executives and university administrators, has spent months trying to distill the current upheaval in intercollegiate athletics into an entirely new business model. The group includes Devils/Sixers owner David Blitzer, NFL executive Brian Rolapp, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, Syracuse Chancellor Kent Syverud and TurnkeyZRG Chairman and CEO Len Perna.

An 11-page deck, titled “Competitive Equity Proposals” and dated Feb. 15, was produced for CST by TurnkeyZRG, a search firm heavily involved in college athletics. The document is marked “attorney-client privileged,” although it is unclear why, as TurnkeyZRG is not a law firm. A CST representative did not respond to an email requesting comment on the details.

First reported Through The Athletics Earlier this month, CST's initiative assumed that a more concentrated structure for major college football would provide greater stability and more media/sponsorship dollars than the current, fragmented model. Universities would each own a percentage of the league The Athletics, with revenue sharing benefiting the biggest brand names, such as Alabama and Notre Dame. The group envisions a potential players' union that will collectively bargain on issues such as NIL and transfer restrictions, and prioritises competitive equality, which is also often lacking in the current structure.

The February plan was written for a college sports league that would start in 2027, a timeline that has since led to skepticism. Here are some more details from the pitch deck:

Eight divisions

The seven permanent ten-team “Super League” divisions consist of each Power Five school plus Notre Dame, and are organized geographically: West, Southwest, Plains, Midwest, Northeast, South and Southeast. To a large extent, the efforts appear to preserve or reunite historic rivalries, some of which have been undone by the conference realignment.

The Western Division mimics the recently disbanded Pac-12 Conference, but without Colorado and Utah, which would compete in the Plains Division. The current Big Ten conference would likely be the most affected, with Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota competing on the Plains; Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue and Ohio State play in the Midwest; and Penn State, Rutgers and Syracuse are assigned to the Northeast. While most of the current SEC Conference would compete in the Southern Division, Florida and South Carolina would be assigned to the Southeast, alongside more close geographic rivals such as Florida State, Miami and North Carolina.

The eighth division consists of 10 schools from what the players call the “Under League,” with the rest of the teams in the top level of college football. That division rotates every year; eight of the ten are relegated each season and are replaced by the eight teams that play in the Under League play-offs. The rest of the Under League is organized into eight different divisions of seven teams, which are not described in the card game.

NIL

The card game proposes a NIL (BNIL) structure, where players receive pro-rata shares from a collectively negotiated “FB Player Pool”, which would come from Super League TV money. That money would be distributed as follows: 5% to all scheduled freshmen, 15% to all scheduled sophomores, 30% to all scheduled juniors, and 50% to all scheduled seniors and graduate students.

As another way to stay competitively equal, the pitch deck is proposing a cap that would limit how much a program's athletes could earn cumulatively through NIL. The proposed “NIL Roster Cap” would stipulate that individual NIL payments for football players at a single school should not exceed payments earned through group licensing and NIL broadcasting (BNIL).

If a school exceeds the limit for a season, it will be punished with the loss of transfer slots and possibly scholarship slots. If, on the other hand, a school were to fall below 80% of a pre-established “NIL Roster Floor” for two consecutive seasons, it would be relegated to the Under League until it could sustain a full season above the floor.

Calendar

The pitch deck proposes a 14-game regular season spread over 15 weeks, starting in August. The regular season concludes Thanksgiving weekend and is followed by a 16-team Super League playoff played over five weeks. The deck notes in parentheses that the chart has room “to grow to 24.” [playoff teams] without adding more weeks.”

The deck also refers to a “college football spring festival,” a series of 40 spring games played by Super League teams each April. These games could include concerts and other supporting events, a clear push toward further commercializing spring exhibitions that are becoming increasingly popular and well-known.

Transfers

Teams would receive 85 roster spots each year, but could have a maximum of 70 scholarship spots. At least 50 of those should go to players recruited by the program straight out of high school. Athletes would be allowed to transfer twice within a five-year period to remain eligible. There would be two transfer portal windows each year – an 'open' window in February and a 'supplemental' window in March – and schools would only be able to sign a maximum of ten players during each year.

Additionally, schools that sign athletes during the February period would be required to make a “player transfer payment” to those athletes' former schools – similar to how the NFL has compensatory draft picks – reimbursing them for the total NIL broadcasts the transferring athletes had received during the period of February. their previous registration. That total number would fully count toward the roster cap of the new schools, which could choose to either take the full hit in one season or spread it 50-50 over two consecutive seasons.

The “system encourages student-athlete persistence (reduced transfer opportunities) to increase the likelihood of graduation while creating an even greater incentive for schools to invest in, retain, develop and graduate players ” said the pitch deck.

There are obvious challenges for Super League taking place on this schedule – or not at all. First, it aims to do away with the traditional conference structure at a time when the SEC and Big Ten are consolidating both power and money. Additionally, the top college conferences all have existing media deals that run for at least the next five years, and all leagues recently signed a six-year, $7.8 billion extension with ESPN to cover an expanded College Football Playoff.

Lev Akabas contributed to this report.