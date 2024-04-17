Rafael Nadal wins in straight sets in tennis comeback at Barcelona Open









Rafael Nadal returned to the tennis court in thrilling fashion on Tuesday, beating Italian Flavio Cobolli in straight sets 6-2 6-3 in the first round of the Barcelona Open. The 37-year-old Spaniard played his second tournament in 15 months and his first official match on clay in 681 days, beating Cobolli on the Pista Rafa Nadal, a course named after him. Twelve-time event champion Nadal broke the 21-year-old Cobolli early, taking a 4-1 lead and claiming the first set in 43 minutes. The Spaniard won the match within an hour and 25 minutes. Nadal's 17th appearance in the battle for the Trofeo Conde de God marked an uncomplicated return to the sport after a stop-start return to tennis following several injuries. The 22-time Grand Slam singles winner suffered a minor muscle tear during a quarter-final defeat to Jordan Thompson at the Brisbane International in January, a tournament intended to mark the start of his long-awaited comeback after a injury, after almost a year away from the court. He later withdrew from this year's Australian Open. During a press conference in May 2023, Nadal, who underwent hip surgery last June, admitted that 2024 is likely a [his] on the professional tour last year, but last week he did not rule out continuing this year. Nadal will next face Australian world number 11 Alex de Minaur.

