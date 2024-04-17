Sports
The roller hockey national championship tournaments begin Wednesday in Auburn
AUBURN Last weekend, the University of Denver won the NCAA Division I men's ice hockey national championship in St. Paul, Minnesota.
But the college hockey season isn't quite over yet. The National Collegiate Roller Hockey Association will hold its national tournaments this week at Norwegian Savings Bank Arena, beginning Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. and continuing through Sunday afternoon.
To prepare for the event, Norwegian Saving Bank Arena installed a sports court floor over the ice surface at both rinks over the past week.
We are happy to bring it to Auburn,” said Rob Coggin, NCRHA Director of League Operations. These are our collegiate championships, and so to bring a bunch of college kids out here to get the real Maine experience, I think it will be great for them.
Auburn and Norwegian Savings Bank Arena became a target for the NCHRHA to host the national championships a few years ago after speaking with the Maine Sports Commission.
That's when Marc Gosselin, Executive Director of Community Partnerships & Sport Tourism for the City of Auburn, got involved.
Believe it or not, Sheila Brennan Nee of the Maine Sports Commission got it on my radar because she spoke with Rob Coggin, one of the executive directors, Gosselin said. They started a conversation and started investigating. With the city of Auburn, we're trying to put a bigger emphasis on what we can bring to the area, which isn't just (ice) hockey. His sports; it's about recreation and the impact it can have on the community.
Forty-seven teams from across the country will be in Auburn this week to compete for four national championships. There are Division I, Division II and Division III national tournaments, along with an AA division. The AA division is for schools that bring a second team.
Division I is for our well-organized clubs, and some of them have been around for a long time and are really organized, Coggin said. You see a talent difference between Division I and Division III. Division III is for newer clubs that are really developing, trying to figure out how to get started. Sometimes they come from smaller schools that don't have the ability to attract many players. Many of our Division II teams are just as competitive as our Division I teams. They simply work at their organizational level to make the leap to the next level.
Coggin said the teams to watch are Lindenwood University of St. Louis, Missouri, in Division I, and Northeastern and Boston University in Division II. Yeshiva University, an Orthodox Jewish school in New York City, is one of the top teams in Division III.
Ruben Gonzalez of Grand Canyon University in Peoria, Arizona, leads Division I in points with 56, while Michael Luzopone of Cortland University in Cortland, New York, leads Division II with 68 points. Eddie Dahdah of Montclair State in Montclair, New Jersey, is Division III's leading scorer with 100 points.
There are many differences between roller hockey and ice hockey, except ice versus no ice and ice skates versus inline skates. The biggest one is that roller hockey is played 4-on-4 instead of 5-on-5. Roller hockey games last less than an hour, with three 12-minute periods and a one-minute intermission. There is no icing and offsides, and there is not nearly as much physicality as in ice hockey.
Roller hockey is a very wide open game, it is very free flowing; also far fewer whistles than at an ice hockey game, Coggin said. It really gives players the freedom to have time and space to move with the puck.
In a power play, the teams play 4-on-3 or 4-on-2.
It's great when you're on the power play, you have so much room to run and shoot, Jarrett Tomazich of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, said of the 4-on-2 power play. When you kill, it's terrible.
The games from Wednesday to Saturday start at 7 a.m. and last until midnight, two games at a time, one on each of the two rinks.
On Saturday, Divisions I and II will hold their semifinals and championship games. The Division III and AA semifinals are Sunday with the final game at 3:30 p.m. There is also an alumni division, which starts on the weekend, and a free youth roller hockey clinic on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Day, week and weekend passes are available for purchase at the arena.
Gosselin said various music and entertainment acts will perform at the arena throughout the week as games take place.
It's also good timing with the school holiday week, Gosselin said. We hope people will take the time to come in.
