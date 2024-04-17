Aruna is ranked 19th in the latest ITTF rankings – Voice of Nigeria





Nigerian table tennis sensation Quadri Aruna quickly returned to the top 20 of the latest ITTF rankings released by the world body, moving up three notches in the rankings to occupy 19th place.e position. In the last two rankings, Aruna dropped to 22nd after missing the World Team Championships in Korea and the WTT Champions in Incheon, but has fought his way back into the rating's elite rankings. Aruna started his campaign at the ITTF World Cups, titled Macao 2024, well with a 4-0 (11-6, 11-4, 11-6, 11-6) convincing win over Puerto Rico's Daniel Gonzalez to take the final Group 15 draw against Portugal's Marcos Freitas on Wednesday, April 17 at the Galaxy Arena. Africa's top stars Omar Assar and Quadri Aruna have started their World Cup journey brightly, securing wins in their respective groups on day 2 of action in Macao. pic.twitter.com/lnyNXIUoVq ITTF Africa (@ITTFAfrica) April 16, 2024 Aruna occupies first place in the group after Freitas had previously defeated Gonzalez 4-0 (17-15, 11-7, 11-7, 11-1), but the Nigerian had more points than the Portuguese and was therefore ranked number one in the group. the group. But the tie between Aruna and Freitas will decide the winner of the group, who will then progress to the second stage of the competition. I'm very happy. It's my third time here in Macao and it's my first time winning a competition here in Macao, so I feel very happy and excited. said Aruna after winning his first match. Omar Assar of Egypt 13e African Games champion Omar Assar of Egypt continued his steady rise in the world as the Africa Cup of Nations champion moved to 16ein the latest ITTF rankings released by the world organization. Like Aruna, Assar started well in Group 16 with an overwhelming 4-0 victory over Iranian Noshad Alamiyan, setting up a decisive group match against Sweden's Truls Moregard on Wednesday, April 17. Meanwhile, Egyptians Mohamed El-Beiali and Yousra Helmy have exited the World Cup after losing their second group match of the competition.

