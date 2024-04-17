Gonzalez tied for third heading into the third round of the Sun Belt Championship





POINT CLEAR, Ala. Lucia González and Carly Rudolf each shot one above 73 on Tuesday as the Old Dominion women's golf team remained in fourth place after the second day of the 2024 Sun Belt Women's Golf Championship in Point Clear, Alabama. Gonzalez, a sophomore from Monterrey, Mexico, had three of her four birdies on the day through the first five holes. She is five points tied for third place with her two-day total of one over par 145. Gonzalez is one shot behind Hailey Jones of Texas State for second place and two shots behind second-round leader Daniela Campillo of ULM. Rudolf, a junior from Virginia Beach, started her second round on a big note with an eagle on the par-five first hole. She added two birdies on the first five holes while posting her one-over 73 on her second trip around the Dogwood Course. With her four-over 148, she is in a shared 15th place after day two. Next up for ODU in the second round is Puneet Bajwa with a four-over 76 while she is tied for 21st at five-over 149. Klara Wildhaber is also ranked 21st after her seven-over 79 on Tuesday. Find Yuenyong is ranked 65th after carding a nine-over 81 to round out the Monarchs. As a group, the Monarchs rallied for a 13-over 301 for the day and a two-day total of 591 (+15). Texas State leads after a round of 297 for a two-day total of 581 (+5), ULM is second after a 303 day two and a two-round total of 587 (+11) and Georgia Southern is third after a 301 on Tuesday and a total of 589 (+13) through two. In Wednesday's final round, the Monarchs will team up with Marshall, who is ranked fifth at 592. ODU will tee off from the first hole between 9:45 and 10:21 a.m. ET. Fans can follow live statistics GolfStat or view the round further ESPN+. Team results

1. State of Texas (287-294-581) +5

2. ULM (284-303-587) +11

3. South Georgia (288-301-589) +13

4. Old Dominion (290-301-591) +15

5. Marshall (301-292-592) +16

6. Arkansas State (301-293-594) +18

7. Southern Miss (291-307-598) +22

8. State of Georgia (298-301-599) +23

9. Coastal Carolina (294-307-601) +25

10. James Madison (297-306-603) +27

11. Troy (309-312-621) +45

12. App Status (316-309-625) +49

13. South Alabama (339-350-689) +113 ODU setup

T3. Lucia González (72-73-145) +1

T15. Carley Rudolf (75-73-148) +4

T21. Puneet Bajwa (73-76-149) +5

T21. Klara Wildhaber (70-79-149) +5

65. Find Yuenyong (/-81-81) +9

Minami Kudo (81-/-81) +9

