Cricket enthusiasts are raising alarm over the shortage of IPL tickets





Hyderabad: Cricket enthusiasts who did not get tickets for the last two IPL matches in Hyderabad have accused local sports body Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRHO administrators and ticket agency PayTM of not being transparent about the sale and distribution of tickets and free passes. There are only five home games left at the Uppal Stadium. Desperate cricket lovers, especially youngsters, are wondering how tickets are sold out within minutes. According to reliable sources, tickets and free passes are given to celebrities, government officials and influential personalities to strengthen their relationships or are sold through the black market. M. Pavala Kumar complained that the doors are closed for them but the back doors always remain open for influential people. It seems that getting an IPL ticket is even more difficult than getting a passport, said Pramod Kumar, another cricket enthusiast. He said cricket fans are disappointed as neither HCA, SRH nor PayTM are addressing the issue. We lost hope because we didn't get tickets for the last two games. If the government does not immediately investigate the matter, spectators like us and the general public will not get tickets for the next five matches, Pramod said. He felt that there was a lack of coordination between HCA and SRH and that Paytm, the ticket issuing organization, is taking advantage of internal conflict at the expense of cricket enthusiasts. According to a former HCA member, the organizers of HCA and IPL made the details of ticket sales public but had stopped doing so. Deepak Reddy says online tickets sell out within 15 to 20 minutes on Paytm. Only influential people receive cards. Or else they enter the ground by warming the hands of ticket issuing officials, the sources said. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, former HCA secretary Shesh Narayan said, I met Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu along with MLA G. Vinod. We assisted him regarding the non-availability of tickets for the general public and sought the government's intervention. Bhatti said he would discuss the issue with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and resolve the matter, Narayan said. He also demanded that the government stop the sale of bulk tickets by HCA, SRH or PayTM. The sale of bulk tickets as corporate boxes leads to a shortage of tickets. So, the government should link ticket sales with Aadhaar cards, Shesh Narayan said, adding that he requested the state government to initiate a judicial inquiry into the ticket shortage. HCA secretary Devraj said, We have nothing to do with the sale of IPL tickets, it is SRH and PayTM that are involved. SRH gives us 3,900 tickets for each IPL match and we distribute them among the staff, selectors and some others. We do not sell the tickets.

