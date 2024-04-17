FSU Football will be without two quarterbacks for the spring showcase





Florida State will hold its annual Garnet & Gold Spring Showcase Saturday afternoon as fans get their first look at the 2024 Seminoles. That said, the team will be short at quarterback during the exhibition. After Tuesday's practice, head coach Mike Norvell announced that redshirt freshman Brock Glenn and true freshman Luke Kromenhoek will be unavailable for the remainder of the spring. Glenn and Kromenhoek are struggling with “minor” injuries that should not limit their participation this summer. READ MORE: Who forced the most turnovers for FSU football through two spring scrimmages? “Just a little update: for the remainder of this week and obviously to wrap up the spring, Brock and Luke will actually both be unavailable,” Norvell said. “They are dealing with small, minor injuries that will not mean anything to them even in the summer. I thought we were going to get Brock back this week, but it looks like it will happen next week and unfortunately the timeline is so both guys will be unavailable.” Glenn is graduate transfer DJ Uiagalelei's biggest competition for the right to replace Jordan Travis. He took steps in the right direction this spring after spending most of his freshman year in Tallahassee as the backup to Travis and former quarterback Tate Rodemaker. Glenn eventually started the ACC Championship win against Louisville and the Orange Bowl against Georgia. He completed 19/51 passes for 229 yards with zero touchdowns to two interceptions while adding one score on the ground. Kromenhoek was one of Florida State's biggest recruiting wins under Mike Norvell, after holding off Georgia and other top programs for his signature. His potential was evident during spring training and he will be a good player for the Seminoles in the future. Komenhoek was considered one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2024. That means Uiagalelei will be the only quarterback available for Florida State during the showcase. Fans should get plenty of looks at the strong arm that has delivered plenty of deep balls in recent weeks. Outside of Uiagalelei, true freshman Trever Jackson, redshirt freshman Michael Grant and redshirt sophomore Dylan McNamara will be at quarterback. Grant and McNamara have each been with the program for at least a year, while Jackson was a late addition to the class of 2024 as the preferred walk-on. Jackson spent his senior season at Jones High School in Orlando, where he passed for 916 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed 104 times for 855 yards and ten scores. Jackson competed in the prestigious Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles and won the Rail Shot Challenge. Florida State previously announced that offensive tackle Robert Scott, wide receiver Destyn Hill, tight end Jerrale Powers, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer and defensive back Jamari Howard would miss the spring due to injuries. READ MORE: FSU Football brings back 1999 national champions as guest coaches in spring show Keep up Nole Game Day for more Florida State football coverage throughout the spring Follow NoleGameday on and Tweet, Facebook, Instagram, And TikTok

