



Ideas to replace meat with insects to reduce food's climate footprint and fuel aircraft with greener fuels won top prizes at the 2024 edition of sustainability innovation competition The Liveability Challenge (TLC). The winners were chosen ahead of five other finalists who each received S$1 million (US$0.73 million) in funding at the Singapore event, which was presented by the Temasek Foundation and organized by Eco-Business. The big winners were Cricket One, a Vietnamese team that makes proteins from crickets, which won the top prize in the food and nutrition category, and GAFT, a Dutch team that produces sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from fat and sugar, and which won the top prize for the climate has won. . Cricket One's products have an environmental impact that is 70 percent lower than whey protein and are already sold in 27 countries on four continents. GAFT's jet fuel, which is produced using renewable electricity, is made at a lower cost than other SAF types and burns with 30 to 50 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions. Commenting on the Cricket One win, Lim Hock Chuan, head of programs at the Temasek Foundation, said expected population growth over the next decade will put pressure on food supplies and traditional farming, and alternatives must be found. “Cricket One's solution offers a protein choice at a lower cost, and will particularly benefit lower income groups.” Bicky Nguyen, co-founder and director of business development at Cricket One, said the edible insect startup aims to fulfill its mission of a net-zero food chain. “I hope we can discover and unlock more of the functionality and characteristics of cricket protein and see it transformed from a niche market product to one that reaches the mainstream.” On GAFT, Lim said the use of SAF is expected to contribute nearly two-thirds of the emissions reductions needed for the aviation sector and the startup's technology could potentially solve the bottleneck problem for SAF raw materials. Three other financing prizes went to Bound4blue from Spain, which wIND-supported propulsion suction sails to reduce fuel consumption in shipping. Nandina REM, a maker of circular carbon fiber materials recovered from aircraft, also received a prize of S$100,000 (US$73,000). It also won the audience award, with a majority of almost 40 percent. A total of US$2.5 million ($1.86 million) in funding and grants was awarded. Other shortlisted entries included Canadian teamTerra Bioindustries Inc, which produces low-carbon proteins and sugars, tHEMEatCompany, a maker of alternative protein products that look, cook, smell and taste like real meat, and Green COP, which produces biofuel for shipping produces from agricultural waste. This year's edition of TLC attracted more than 1,000 entries from 100 countries. Last year, the Liveability Challenge was won by a fish disease prevention startup and an emissions reduction company. Previous winners include a social forestry project in Indonesia, biodegradable bioplastic and lab-grown milk. TLC made headlines in February when 2021 winner SeaChange, which absorbs carbon from the ocean, was given the green light to build the world's largest carbon removal plant in Singapore.

