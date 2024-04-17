Treasured autographed football helmet stolen from Caldwell restaurant





The College of Idaho football helmet had been on display at Indian Creek Steakhouse for 10 years.

CALDWELL, Idaho A Caldwell restaurant is mourning the loss of a treasured display item that was stolen on Saturday, April 13. Indian Creek Steakhouselocated on Main Street in Caldwell, had two College of Idaho football helmets displayed out front behind the hostess counter. One of the helmets was purple and sat further back on the shelf. The other was gold and was located more towards the front of the shelf. The gold example had been on display for a decade after it was handed over to the steakhouse's owner, Dillon Wickel. “Two individuals who had dined at the restaurant decided to investigate the situation at the hostess stand,” general manager Emily Williams told KTVB. No one was at the hostess stand at the time because the restaurant side of the building was about to close, Williams said. “After twenty minutes of watching and looking for cameras, he decided to let his female companion start the car in front of the restaurant, while he ran over and stole the helmet, ran out the front door and got into his car to pick it up. ” said Williams. The man took the gold helmet and left the purple helmet behind. Williams said she believes this was because the gold was easier to grab. The restaurant's surveillance video showed the man in action. Indian Creek Steakhouse shared screenshots of the video with KTVB.

Indian Creek Steakhouse also shared the photos on Facebook, hoping someone in the community would recognize the man.

The College of Idaho and Indian Creek Steakhouse have a close relationship. The steakhouse often hosts team dinners for the football team. There are also a handful of employees at the steakhouse who are going to college. When the College of Idaho learned what happened, the athletic department worked quickly to gift the steakhouse a new helmet. The new helmet is white and signed by the current football team, Associate Athletic Director Austin Basterrechea told KTVB. It was delivered to the steakhouse on Monday evening. Basterrechea said Indian Creek Steakhouse is “big in the community” and a “staple of the community.” He said C of I wanted to do what they could to support the steakhouse. Williams said a community member shared possible information about the suspect, which Indian Creek Steakhouse gave to Caldwell police. Williams and the rest of the staff at Indian Creek Steakhouse hope the gold helmet returns, and they will then display three helmets, each in the College of Idaho school colors. Check out the latest news from the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB: Download the KTVB News mobile app Apple iOS: Click here to download Google Play: Click here to download Watch FREE news stories on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel Stream Live for FREE on YEAR: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for 'KTVB'. Stream live for FREE on FIRE TV: Find KTVB and click Download to download.

