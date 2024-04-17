100 Days to Paris: Every Indian athlete who has qualified for the Olympics so far





The Paris Olympics are still 100 days away and we are entering that all-important crisis period when athletes want to get into top form, test themselves in competitions and go the extra mile in their quest for Olympic glory. Many Indian athletes have already qualified for the Paris Games and there is still time for others to do so. For example, the Indian wrestlers can win quotas in the Asian Olympic qualifying tournaments (from April 19), while the Indian track and field athletes can make the cut [by breaching the entry standard] until June 30. Athletes who do not meet the entry standard can qualify via the world ranking route until July 7. Editor's Choices

1 Related In most sports, the athlete who achieves Olympic qualification is guaranteed a place at the Games, but in sports such as shooting and wrestling, the quota won belongs to the country and not the athlete. For example, if Athlete A wins a wrestling quota in the Women's 53kg Freestyle, the Wrestling Federation of India will decide whether Athlete A will go to the Olympics or if they want to hold a final round of trials to determine the best athlete in that category. to elect. With exactly 100 days to go for the 2024 Paris Olympics, ESPN takes a look at every Indian athlete who has qualified for the Paris Games: Archery | Athletics | Badminton| Boxing | Equestrian | Ice hockey | Sailing | Shoot | Table tennis | Weightlifting | Wrestling Archery Dhiraj Bomadevara: Men's Recurve | Quota Athletics Neeraj Chopra: Men's javelin throw | Qualified according to access standard Kishore Kumar Jena: Men's javelin throw | Qualified according to access standard Murali Sreeshankar: Men's long jump | Qualified according to access standard Avinash Sabre: 3000 meters Steeplechase men | Qualified according to access standard Parul Chaudhary: 3000 meters Steeplechase ladies | Qualified according to access standard Priyanka Goswami: 20 km race walk ladies | Qualified according to access standard The men's 20-kilometer race walk poses a challenge as seven Indian athletes have achieved the qualifying standard for the Paris Olympics, while only three participants are allowed per country. Now the Athletics Federation of India will have to decide which three will go to the Games. Akshdeep Singh: 20 km race walk men | Qualified according to access standard Ram Babu: 20 km race walk men | Qualified according to access standard Arshpreet Singh: 20 km race walk men | Qualified according to access standard Vikas Singh: 20 km race walk men | Qualified according to access standard Preamjeet Bisht: 20 km race walk men | Qualified according to access standard Suraj Panwar: 20 km race walk men | Qualified according to access standard Servin Sebastian: 20 km race walk men | Qualified according to access standard Badminton P. V. Sindhu: Women's Singles | Qualified via BWF Race to Paris rankings Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto: Women's doubles | Qualified via BWF Race to Paris rankings Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty: Men's doubles | Qualified via BWF Race to Paris rankings HS Prannoy: Men's singles | Qualified via BWF Race to Paris rankings Lakshya Sen: Men's singles | Qualified via BWF Race to Paris rankings Boxing Lovlina Borgohain: Ladies 75kg | Quota [Confirmed participation at the Olympics as per Federation rules] Nikhat Zareen: Ladies 50kg | Quota [Confirmed participation at the Olympics as per Federation rules] Parveen Hooda: Women 57kg | Quota [Confirmed participation at the Olympics as per Federation rules] Preeti Pawar: Women 54kg | Quota [Confirmed participation at the Olympics as per Federation rules] Rider Anush Agarwala: Individual Dressage | Quota Hockey Hockey men's team: Direct qualification after winning gold at the 2022 Asian Games. The sailing Vishnu Saravanan: Men's ICLA 7 [One Person Dinghy] | Quota To shoot India has a full complement of 10 men and 10 women shooters. Palak Gulia: Women's 10m air pistol | Quota Esha Singh: Women's 10m air pistol | Quota Manu Bhaker: Women's 25m Pistol | Quota Rhythm Sangwan: Women's 25m Pistol | Quota Mehuli Ghosh: Women's 10m Air Rifle | Quota Ordered by: Women's 10m Air Rifle | Quota Strain Kaur Samra: Women's 50m rifle 3P | Quota Shriyanka Sadangi: Women's 50m rifle 3P | Quota Rajeshwari Kumari: Ladies trap | Quota Raiza Dhillon: Skeet for women | Quota Sarabjot Singh: Men's 10m air pistol | Quota Varun Tomar: Men's 10m air pistol | Quota Anish Bhanwala: Men's 25 Meter Rapid Fire Pistol | Quota Vijayveer Sidhu: Men's rapid fire pistol, 25 meters | Quota Rudranksh Patil: Men's 10m air rifle | Quota Arjun Babuta: Men's 10m air rifle | Quota Swapnil Kusale: Men's 50m rifle 3P | Quota Akhil Sheoran: Men's 50m rifle 3P | Quota Bhowneesh Mendiratta: Men's trap | Quota Anantjeet Singh Naruka: Men's Skeet | Quota Table tennis As a result of the team's qualification for the Olympic Games via ranking, two quotas in the men's and women's singles are automatically awarded. Men's table tennis team: Quota via ranking Women's table tennis team: Quota via ranking Weightlifting Your Mirabai: Women 49kg | Qualified by OQR ranking Wrestling Antim Panghal: Women 53kg | Quota

