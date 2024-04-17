Sports
100 Days to Paris: Every Indian athlete who has qualified for the Olympics so far
The Paris Olympics are still 100 days away and we are entering that all-important crisis period when athletes want to get into top form, test themselves in competitions and go the extra mile in their quest for Olympic glory.
Many Indian athletes have already qualified for the Paris Games and there is still time for others to do so. For example, the Indian wrestlers can win quotas in the Asian Olympic qualifying tournaments (from April 19), while the Indian track and field athletes can make the cut [by breaching the entry standard] until June 30. Athletes who do not meet the entry standard can qualify via the world ranking route until July 7.
In most sports, the athlete who achieves Olympic qualification is guaranteed a place at the Games, but in sports such as shooting and wrestling, the quota won belongs to the country and not the athlete. For example, if Athlete A wins a wrestling quota in the Women's 53kg Freestyle, the Wrestling Federation of India will decide whether Athlete A will go to the Olympics or if they want to hold a final round of trials to determine the best athlete in that category. to elect.
With exactly 100 days to go for the 2024 Paris Olympics, ESPN takes a look at every Indian athlete who has qualified for the Paris Games:
Archery | Athletics | Badminton| Boxing | Equestrian | Ice hockey | Sailing | Shoot | Table tennis | Weightlifting | Wrestling
Archery
Dhiraj Bomadevara: Men's Recurve | Quota
Athletics
Neeraj Chopra: Men's javelin throw | Qualified according to access standard
Kishore Kumar Jena: Men's javelin throw | Qualified according to access standard
Murali Sreeshankar: Men's long jump | Qualified according to access standard
Avinash Sabre: 3000 meters Steeplechase men | Qualified according to access standard
Parul Chaudhary: 3000 meters Steeplechase ladies | Qualified according to access standard
Priyanka Goswami: 20 km race walk ladies | Qualified according to access standard
The men's 20-kilometer race walk poses a challenge as seven Indian athletes have achieved the qualifying standard for the Paris Olympics, while only three participants are allowed per country. Now the Athletics Federation of India will have to decide which three will go to the Games.
Akshdeep Singh: 20 km race walk men | Qualified according to access standard
Ram Babu: 20 km race walk men | Qualified according to access standard
Arshpreet Singh: 20 km race walk men | Qualified according to access standard
Vikas Singh: 20 km race walk men | Qualified according to access standard
Preamjeet Bisht: 20 km race walk men | Qualified according to access standard
Suraj Panwar: 20 km race walk men | Qualified according to access standard
Servin Sebastian: 20 km race walk men | Qualified according to access standard
Badminton
P. V. Sindhu: Women's Singles | Qualified via BWF Race to Paris rankings
Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto: Women's doubles | Qualified via BWF Race to Paris rankings
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty: Men's doubles | Qualified via BWF Race to Paris rankings
HS Prannoy: Men's singles | Qualified via BWF Race to Paris rankings
Lakshya Sen: Men's singles | Qualified via BWF Race to Paris rankings
Boxing
Lovlina Borgohain: Ladies 75kg | Quota [Confirmed participation at the Olympics as per Federation rules]
Nikhat Zareen: Ladies 50kg | Quota [Confirmed participation at the Olympics as per Federation rules]
Parveen Hooda: Women 57kg | Quota [Confirmed participation at the Olympics as per Federation rules]
Preeti Pawar: Women 54kg | Quota [Confirmed participation at the Olympics as per Federation rules]
Rider
Anush Agarwala: Individual Dressage | Quota
Hockey
Hockey men's team: Direct qualification after winning gold at the 2022 Asian Games.
The sailing
Vishnu Saravanan: Men's ICLA 7 [One Person Dinghy] | Quota
To shoot
India has a full complement of 10 men and 10 women shooters.
Palak Gulia: Women's 10m air pistol | Quota
Esha Singh: Women's 10m air pistol | Quota
Manu Bhaker: Women's 25m Pistol | Quota
Rhythm Sangwan: Women's 25m Pistol | Quota
Mehuli Ghosh: Women's 10m Air Rifle | Quota
Ordered by: Women's 10m Air Rifle | Quota
Strain Kaur Samra: Women's 50m rifle 3P | Quota
Shriyanka Sadangi: Women's 50m rifle 3P | Quota
Rajeshwari Kumari: Ladies trap | Quota
Raiza Dhillon: Skeet for women | Quota
Sarabjot Singh: Men's 10m air pistol | Quota
Varun Tomar: Men's 10m air pistol | Quota
Anish Bhanwala: Men's 25 Meter Rapid Fire Pistol | Quota
Vijayveer Sidhu: Men's rapid fire pistol, 25 meters | Quota
Rudranksh Patil: Men's 10m air rifle | Quota
Arjun Babuta: Men's 10m air rifle | Quota
Swapnil Kusale: Men's 50m rifle 3P | Quota
Akhil Sheoran: Men's 50m rifle 3P | Quota
Bhowneesh Mendiratta: Men's trap | Quota
Anantjeet Singh Naruka: Men's Skeet | Quota
Table tennis
As a result of the team's qualification for the Olympic Games via ranking, two quotas in the men's and women's singles are automatically awarded.
Men's table tennis team: Quota via ranking
Women's table tennis team: Quota via ranking
Weightlifting
Your Mirabai: Women 49kg | Qualified by OQR ranking
Wrestling
Antim Panghal: Women 53kg | Quota
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.co.uk/olympics/story/_/id/39960263/2024-paris-olympics-every-indian-athlete-qualified-quota-list
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Michael Cohen explains exactly why Donald Trump's whining to Barron's is comical
- Packing the Barbican: Art Meets Engineering
- 100 Days to Paris: Every Indian athlete who has qualified for the Olympics so far
- Summer 2024 fashion trends for men and women
- The US military deploys a medium-range missile in the Philippines for the first time
- Copenhagen's old stock exchange from the 1600s, collapsing its dragon's tail spire
- Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 8: The biggest differences you can expect
- Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan warns army chief
- “Encourage India and Pakistan to avoid escalation: US responds to PM Modi's remarks on killing terrorists”
- Apple CEO says company will 'look at' manufacturing in Indonesia | Business
- Actor drives a boat with his feet while singing
- Jeff Shelstad, high school hockey coach with Minneapolis Park and Rec League roots, dies at 81