Yorkshire rejected by the ECB for hosting women's cricket





Yorkshire have missed out on hosting one of the initial eight teams to be launched by the England and Wales Cricket Board next year as part of the radical restart of domestic women's cricket. The ECB earlier this year invited applications from the top-tier provinces for eight places at a full professional level, with 16 of the 18 top-tier provinces throwing their hats into the ring. Worcestershire and Derbyshire were the two that did not. In 2025, the eight provincial teams will replace the regions, which were found by the ECB and have competed in the T20 Charlotte Edwards Cup and the 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in recent years. The desire is to transform the women's home game from a purely performance product designed to produce players for the national team, to a commercial entity that fans want to follow, by aligning it with established country brands from the men's game. Yorkshire is expected to be the biggest county to miss out, with Durham favored in the northern region. Middlesex, and therefore Lords, have also been overlooked, with Essex selected, while Somerset have beaten Gloucestershire into a team. All three Yorkshire, Middlesex and Gloucestershire have fallen on hard times off the field. Telegraph Sports can reveal that Durham, Essex, Somerset, Hampshire, Surrey, Nottinghamshire, Warwickshire and Lancashire have been put forward as tier one teams for ratification at an ECB board meeting on Wednesday, with a formal announcement expected in the next few days. For Durham, this represents a major step towards a possible integration into the Hundred as competition intensifies in the coming years. Meanwhile, Yorkshire had hoped that hosting a first women's team would help the club rebuild after a damaging period in which the club lost millions of pounds and its reputation was battered following Azeem Rafiq's racism affair. Middlesex's bid had the full support of the MCC and was an opportunity to deliver good news for its members at a time when the club has been dogged by a toxic feud with its former CEO. Richard Goatley. The MCC itself has not made a formal offer. Kent had hoped to involve the women's team in setting up the new-look ground at Beckenham, but also missed out, as did Sussex, another county with a proud record of developing women's players, such as the great wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor. The ECB held interviews with the provinces last month, with a panel including Kelly Simmons, former director of women's professional football at the Football Association, and Maggie Murphy, the chief executive of Lewes FC, helping them assess each bid. As Telegraph Sport revealed in December, the ECB will invest around €1.3 million a year in each of the first teams as part of their Project Darwin overhaul of the women's game. The costs for the selected provinces will increase in the first five years, from approximately 400,000 in 2025 to more than 1.1 million in 2029. The first-class counties that missed out on a level one team would be placed into a level two semi-professional team (initially without promotion or relegation), and in time an amateur level three would be introduced, which plays a role such as those of the National (formerly Minor) Counties in men's cricket, which provide a springboard between the recreational and professional game. The move is partly a response to the ICEC (Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket) report, released last June, which said women in cricket were being treated as second-class citizens.

