



Spring injuries continue to pile up in Florida State football as it will be without quarterbacks sophomore Brock Glenn and freshman Luke Kromenhoek for the remainder of the spring season. FSU head coach Mike Norvell said that while both players are expected to recover at the start of summer workouts, both will be unavailable for Saturday's spring showcase at Doak Campbell Stadium. “They've been dealing with little, minor injuries that won't mean anything to them, even in the summer,” Norvell said. “I thought we were going to get Brock [Glenn] back this week, but it looks like he will be back at work next week.” “Unfortunately that's the timeline. Both guys will be unavailable.” After last Thursday's practice, Norvell announced that Glenn was doing limited reps after a “non-football thing.” Glenn and Kromenhoek are two more players added to FSU's spring injured list, which now totals seven players who won't be available on Saturday. On March 26, Norvell announced that redshirt junior defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, redshirt senior offensive tackle Robert Scott and freshman defensive back Jamari Howard will all be unavailable due to injury. On April 5, Norvell announced that wide receiver Destyn Hill and redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers would be out for the remainder of the spring season. Trever Jackson will take reps as the backup quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is the only healthy quarterback expected to participate in the Spring Showcase, which means we'll get a look at FSU's three walk-on quarterbacks: freshman Trever Jackson, sophomore Dylan MacNamara and Maclay freshman Michael Grant. Of the three, it was true freshman Jackson who took the most snaps behind Uiagalelei. The 6-foot-1, 186-pound quarterback was a late addition to FSU's class of 2024 and was inducted in mid-January. Although initially hesitant to throw the ball, Jackson had impressive running skills and field navigation. Norvell said that while Jackson still has a lot to learn, he was very impressed with him early on. “He is [Jackson] He's still learning a lot and has a lot thrown at him, but I thought he did some good things,” Norvell said. “Obviously it's a great opportunity for him to get some experience, work and get better become.” Observations from FSU Football's 11th Spring Training Quarterback handoff to JaKhi Douglas for a decent gain to start 11-on-11 early.

DJ Uiagalelei must remain under pressure from the defense.

Ryan Fitzgerald is good from 42 yards out.

Trever Jackson turns the ball to Jaylin Lucas and has great speed for a win just above midfield.

Trever Jackson escapes for a 10-yard gain but misses a long pass to end period 3 11-on-11.

Vandrevius Jacobs made a nice jump grab from DJ Uiagalelei while he was under heavy pressure in period 10.

Fitzgerald is good from 39 yards out.

Dylan McNamara and Michael Grant both miss passes in an 11-on-11 game.

DJ Uiagalelei is handed off to Jaylin Lucas for a long gain of about 20 yards.

Malik Benson made a great grab under heavy pressure from Azareyeh Thomas.

Trever Jackson nice connection with Deuce Spann on a longer pass.

Justin Cryer picks off DJ Uiagalelei on a throwaway attempt to start 7-on-7. Great read by Cryer and kind of a lazy play by Uiagalelei.

Trever Jackson nice pass to Deuce Spann under heavy pressure. Spann looked very good today. Responding a little more to his height advantage (1.80 metres).

Omar Graham Jr . PBU on pass from DJ Uiagalelei intended for Brian Courtney.

PBU on pass from DJ Uiagalelei intended for Brian Courtney. DJ Uiagalelei finds Landen Thomas on a long pass along the sideline.

Trever Jackson made a nice pass to Deuce Spann on the 5-yard line and easily ran it in for the touchdown. Again, only Spann is open.

Trever Jackson locates Kyle Morlock in traffic near the goal line, but can't hold him. The line of scrimmage is 25 past midfield.

Shyheim Brown PBU near the stack on a DJ Uiagalelei pass.

Azareyeh Thomas PBU on an end zone pass intended for DJ Uiagalelei's Malik Benson.

Cai Bates PBU to Carson Pielock off a Dylan McNamara pass.

Cai Bates picks off Dylan McNamara with a pass intended for Carson Pielock inside the 2-yard line.

DJ Uiagalelei PBUed by Shyheim Brown on the goal line.

Trever Jackson misses twice in the exact same corner of the end zone.

DJ Uiagalelei finds Jaylin Lucas for a short gain to start 11-on-11. Lucas gets so much out of the room that he got his speed.

Hykeem Williams drops a pass from DJ Uiagalelei.

Trever Jackson stumbles, recovers and takes off for the QB tower.

Norvell has been visibly frustrated since the start of 11-on-11. The offense did not play well in this final stretch. Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at [email protected] or at X @jackgwilliams.

