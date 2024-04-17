Gen-Z Chinese and US players form friendship in ping-pong match, adding vibrant chapter to far-reaching 'ping-pong diplomacy'

Wu Yiman (left) helps Abigail Barr practice ping pong in Shanghai on January 9, 2024. Photo: Courtesy of Wu and Barr

At the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Museum and the China Table Tennis Museum in Shanghai, Wu Yiman holds Abigail Barr's hands and teaches her step by step how to catch the ping pong balls served by a training robot for her.

The two offer a contrasting view of the sport. Although Wu has been playing ping pong for 16 years and is a postgraduate student at China Table Tennis College, Shanghai University of Sport, Barr, a sophomore at the University of Virginia (UVA), has little experience in the sport. A few minutes later, in the museum, the two participate as partners in a friendly table tennis match between Chinese and American youth.

With the match about to start, Barr continually expresses her concern to Wu, and each time Wu reassures the rookie.

“It's just a game,” Wu tells Barr in English. “Have more fun.”

Wu's words are magical. Of the two matches they had that day, Wu and Barr won the first; better than they expected.

Moreover, in just two short days, the Chinese and American youth formed a valuable bond of friendship together. “This was a much more precious gift for me compared to the match result,” Wu told the Global Times.

A surprising victory

Wu first met Barr the night before the friendly, at a welcome dinner at a hotel in central Shanghai. “She was so beautiful and graceful,” the 23-year-old said, recalling her first impression of Barr. “My eyes were involuntarily drawn to her.”

Barr was part of a U.S. student delegation that came to China in early January for a Chinese-American youth ping-pong exchange.

Since the first class of American youth to visit China under the program aimed to “invite 50,000 American students to China over the next five years,” the inaugural delegation hoped to promote better understanding between the two countries' younger generations , similar to 'Ping-Pong'. Diplomacy” 53 years ago, a milestone in the history of China-US relations.

The delegation consisted of twelve UVA students and several lecturers and administrative staff from the university. They visited Hong Kong, Beijing and Shanghai during their trip to China.

The friendly ping pong doubles match was held in Shanghai on January 9. The young delegation members worked together with experienced local student players. They learned ping pong skills from each other and improved mutual understanding in collaboration.

Some American students have been playing table tennis for years, while others, including 20-year-old Barr, are newcomers with little experience with the sport. In Wu's eyes, Barr was curious about table tennis, although she was reluctant to try it at first. “Barr told me she was afraid she wouldn't play well and that she might bring me down as a partner,” Wu recalled.

That evening after the welcome dinner, Wu wrote a letter to Barr to encourage her. “Don't worry about winning or losing the game,” she wrote. “All I hope is that you can feel the friendship and joy of sports.”

The next day, before the friendly match, Wu took Barr to practice ping pong in anticipation of their upcoming friendly match. The exercise included trying out the fancy training robot in the museum. Wu said she felt Barr was becoming more positive about the match. “As she gradually discovered that she could intercept the ball herself, she felt a sense of achievement and her interest grew.”

That day, when Wu and Barr won their first match, the two joyfully hugged and cheered as if they had been partners for years. “We were very satisfied with this result,” Wu told the Global Times. “It was a surprising victory.”

Precious friendship

For Wu, the highlight of the friendly match was not their victory, but an impressive and friendly moment at the end of the match.

That day, several renowned former ping pong champions were also present, including Wang Liqin and Zhang Yining. Before the friendly ended, when most of the US delegation gathered around the champions for autographs, Barr came to Wu and invited her to sign her new commemorative medal from the friendly.

“I was almost moved to tears,” Wu said. “I mean more to her than world champions.”

Wu Yiman (right) and Abigail Barr take a photo in Shanghai on January 8, 2024. Photo: Courtesy of Wu and Barr

Wu and Barr became good friends in less than two days of spending time together. They are, as Wu said, both outgoing and have a lot to talk about. Besides table tennis, their topics ranged from family and growing up to their respective universities and fields of study. Barr told Wu that she once dreamed of becoming a top ballet dancer, and that she had spent a lot of time realizing this dream. “But unfortunately, she did not realize this dream due to her injured knee(s),” Wu sighed.

Through these conversations, Wu was also pleased to discover that Barr had much more interest in and knowledge of China than she had originally thought. Barr showed excellent command of Chinese at an intermediate level and even had a Chinese teacher.

“Before I met her, I spent a night cramming some professional English ping pong terms, but later I only used a few,” Wu smiled. “It's nice that we don't have a language barrier.”

With family members living in China, Barr said she has been to China several times. On the day of the friendly, Barr wore a mahjong-shaped earring, a Christmas gift from her younger sister.

The UVA delegation left China in mid-January. Wu and Barr still keep in touch via WeChat and Instagram, sharing memes and fun details about their lives, and even sending each other best wishes for Chinese New Year.

Barr told Wu that she would come to China again. “I look forward to meeting her again in China soon,” Wu said.

Powerful envoys

In April 1971, the American ping-pong delegation made an ice-breaking visit to China at the invitation of China. Previously, the two countries had had no official contact for more than twenty years.

This was the beginning of the famous “ping-pong diplomacy”, which paved the way for the normalization of relations between China and the US in those difficult years full of ideological confrontations.

Fifty-three years ago, young ping-pong players from China and the US initiated the process of normalizing China-US relations in Beijing, hence the common stories of “the little ball that can move the big ball” were shared. by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning during a press conference on January 9, the day of the friendly ping-pong match in Shanghai.

Mao cited the UVA delegation's visit, praising it as a “new chapter to the stories of China-US friendship that started with ping-pong diplomacy and a new impetus for people-to-people exchanges.”

Following Mao, Wu thinks that Chinese and American General Z are powerful envoys of people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. Compared to older generations, younger generations are more open and inclusive, have more innate goodwill and are curious about each other, she said.

Wu recalled that one of the members of the UVA delegation received a small gift with Chinese elements from his Chinese ping-pong partner – a Spring Festival verse. “He was so excited and intrigued that he kept asking us about the meaning of the Chinese characters on the verse.”

Wu had previously met many young people from the US. At the international summer camps organized annually by the China Table Tennis Collage, Wu mentors young ping pong players and enthusiasts from all over the world, including those from the US. She described the general impressions that American students gave her: “Confident, humorous and it's relaxing to be with them.”

“They look like our Chinese youth,” Wu concluded. “We're not that different. We're equally confident, friendly and conversational.”

After serving in a receptionist role during the UVA delegation's visit to China, Wu is pleased to serve as a window for America's youth to learn about Shanghai and China. “I believe the future belongs to the youth,” she told the Global Times. “I hope we Gen Zers can lay a good foundation for the promising future of China-US relations.”

Wu herself is a fan of the American musical Hamilton and says she is very interested in the history, culture and people of the US. She is also looking forward to visiting the US in the near future, taking a closer look at the country and making local friends.

“It would be even better to meet Barr there again,” she smiled.