NCAA Transfer Portal 2024: Live Updates, College Football Transfer Tracker Powered by 247Sports for Spring





The NCAA spring transfer portal cycle for the 2024 college football season has officially opened. The portal is in full swing with the FBS spring transfer window starting on April 16 and ending on April 30, 2024. Although some players announced their intention to transfer before Tuesday, they were not officially able to enter the portal until it opened. Considering that thousands of FBS players enter the portal each cycle and NIL has become a differentiator in player acquisitions, expect a lot of movement this offseason in what has become one of the most important periods on the college football calendar. In addition to the notable transfer players that will be listed below as the process continues over the next month, keep it locked here as CBS Sports and 247Sports cover the transfer portal from top to bottom with a live tracker, updated rankings and much more. Click on the key links below and keep scrolling for live updates. NCAA Transfer Portal via 247Sports: Latest portal additions | Team transfer rankings Most notable players in transfer portal 2024 Damonic Williams, DL, TCU (reported)

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Iowa (announced)

Cormani McClain, CB, Colorado (announced)

Jason Zandemala, IOL, USC (announced)

Damien Martinez, RB, Oregon State (announced)

Keandre Lambert-Smith, WR, Penn State (announced)

Nyjalik Kelly, EDGE, Miami (announced)

Jacurri Brown, QB, Miami (announced)

Tacario Davis, CB Arizona (announced)

Bill Norton, EDGE, Arizona (reported)

Dallan Hayden, RB, Ohio State (announced)

