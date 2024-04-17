Pickleball as an industry now hosts several annual meetings that are worth attending





RacquetX had a Pickleball Panel with leaders from the four major pickleball associations in the … [+] UNITED STATES. American Pickleball All major sports in the US have a landmark event that seems to serve as an annual conference, a place where the sport's movers and shakers can meet and where vendors can show up to press the meat and show off new products. In some cases they are quite official meetings, in other cases they are events that have developed over time into natural meeting places. MLB has its Winter meetings in December every year the NFL has its annual meetings in March (thought there's also the Super Bowl, which also serves as an important annual meeting), the NBA uses its all-star weekend to serve as an unofficial gathering of the most important athletes and shakers, and the NHL has an annual meeting of its GMs along with a mid-season all-star game that serves the same purpose. Does Pickleball already have this? Pickleball has two major annual events that draw the most attendance: the US Open in Naples in April and the USA Pickleball Nationals in November. Both events attract over 3,000 players, which in turn attracts a huge vendor presence, but neither event now includes official participation from any of the professional tour entities. The pro tours have majors throughout the year, but no pro event has proven to be the all-encompassing event to attend. If the PPA still supported the US Open and held a full pro draw there, maybe it would be that event, but it still wouldn't be there until 2024. The PPA is now in the process of setting up an annual Tour Final event in November/December, which could grow in stature, and the MLP is gearing up for an end-of-year championship, but none of these events seemingly feature an amateur component that would resonate in the same way as the US Open/Nationals. Meanwhile, outside of these tournaments, a number of burgeoning events are starting to be organized that could also gain popularity as key events to attend for those looking to network within the industry. Here are some of the industry conferences and events happening in sports this year. RacketX, which just had its inaugural conference in Miami last month. This event is advertised as a cross racket sports event, but was dominated by Padel and Pickleball. Other racquet sports are involved/invited in some capacity (Tennis, Table Tennis, Squash, Racquetball, plus fringe racquet sports trying to gain traction), so it's not quite a Pickleball conference. This year's event aligned with a major APP tournament, making it easy to attend both while in South Florida.

Pickleball ghosts, a business-focused conference series kicking off on May 3 this year in Princeton, New Jersey. The target audience for this conference is business leaders, investors and other industry professionals. The speaker list for the first event looks solid, and this should be a valuable experience for industry leaders. Its founder Amitabh Jain is planning a series of these events across the world to promote networking in the industry. Disclosure: I will be attending this opening event.

Picklecon, Kansas City Convention Center in August. This three-day event takes place leading up to the PPA event in Kansas City and features tournaments, merchandise, camps and clinics, junior events, panel discussions and more.

World Pickleball Convention, Las Vegas Convention Center in June. Hosted in the convention capital of the world. this event (formerly called the National Pickleball Expo) offers everything you'd expect from an annual conference, including speakers, panels, vendor exhibits, and tournaments. The announced speaker list includes a number of leaders from key companies in the sector. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Each of these conferences has its own benefits and we should only see these types of events flourish in the future as the industry expands.

