How a ticket for RCB's home match cost Rs 52,938 | Cricket news





HOW MUCH does an Indian Premier League (IPL) ticket cost? Rs 52,938, in case you make a last minute booking for the best seat in the house for the opening match of Royal Challengers Bangalore. It can even be less than Rs 499 if you are among the early birds and looking for the cheapest ticket for a Lucknow Super Giants tie. Aware of the high demand for tickets for major matches featuring top stars, IPL franchise owners are adopting surge pricing and dynamic rates strategies to maximize their gate collection.

With the Indian board giving the franchise a free hand to set ticket prices and fans filling the stands, no one is complaining. They (franchises) do the pricing themselves. We provide them with the infrastructure and it is our job to meet their demands. We are not concerned with ticket pricing, Rajan Manchanda, secretary of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), told The Indian Express.

With teams like RCB still enjoying a loyal following despite being in the midst of another miserable season, the franchises are benefiting from the high demand. The cheapest ticket in Bengaluru costs Rs 2,300, the highest in the tournament in that category. Although these are exempt from high prices, rates for more expensive seats see a spike as match day approaches. RCB fans during the match. (RCB Twitter) For the opening match, entry to the fan terrace was increased from Rs 4,840 to Rs 6,292 and for corporate stands, the ticket price went from Rs 42,350 to Rs 52,938. What you pay to watch IPL *Surge pricing rate original cost Rs 42,350 Franchises justify their ticket economics. If tickets are being sold on the black market for huge prices that are of no use to us, we need to adjust accordingly. So after the stadium facilities were upgraded, the price was adjusted according to market demand. In addition, we pay 58 percent tax on each ticket (28% GST and 25% entertainment). So the return for us is minimal, says Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings. In Chennai, the cheapest ticket costs Rs 1,700, while the most expensive ticket costs Rs 6,000, the lowest for any franchise. The other ticket prices are Rs 2,500, 3,500 and Rs 4,000. Former BCCI GM Amrit Mathur, once COO of the Delhi franchise, said it is the market that decides the price. The price is always determined by the market, he said. Gate revenue is important for a franchise. And dynamic pricing is a standard practice in the market. Take airlines for example. It is the demand that determines the price. Just like the value of a player at the auction table and the price of a franchise. The ticket price depends on various factors. An evening game (ticket) costs more than that for a 3:30 PM game. A weekend game will be more expensive than a weekday game. If there are no buyers, the price will fall. Mathur said gate income does not determine a franchise. It is an important source of income. While the majority of revenue comes from broadcast and the central pool, franchises want to maximize their internal revenue. And kit sponsorship and ticket sales are their main sources. And it is also determined by the base city. Bengaluru's affordability could be higher than Jaipur or Mohali. There is nothing the BCCI can do about it because ultimately it is up to franchises, he said. A Punjab Kings official added that the paying capacity of a fan depends on the location. If you are playing in Mumbai, the same ticket price may be Rs 5,000, but in Chandigarh it may be as low as Rs 1,000. Prices are determined based on supply and demand, affordability, culture and people's eagerness to pay. A fan in Mumbai will be willing to pay Rs 5,000 to watch a match, but in Mohali, a fan will not be interested in investing that much, he said. Star power also plays a role in the ticket price. If MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma play, the prices would be higher than if Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad or LSG are in town. You know if Dhoni or Kohli is here it will be sold out, said DDCA's Manchanda.

