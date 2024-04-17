How Jabeur confronted her inner demons to snap a five-match losing streak

STUTTGART, Germany – World No. 9 Ons Jabeur broke a five-match losing streak with a hard effort at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Wednesday, beating Miami Open semifinalist Ekaterina Alexandrova 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1 ) in the second round.

After firing a forehand winner to seal the victory, Jabeur turned to her boisterous box and pointed to her head. Her celebratory roar was cathartic.

“I thought so many times about withdrawing from this tournament because I couldn't bear another defeat,” Jabeur told reporters. “You know, it was very, very difficult.”

The victory over 16th Alexandrova was Jabeur's third win of the year and first since beating Emma Raducanu in Abu Dhabi. The win was by far her best win of the season in terms of ranking. When she entered Stuttgart, she had not yet defeated a Top 100 player.

Jabeur was still struggling with a lingering knee injury when she started her season in January. The injury was nothing new. She has been playing it since 2017. But she knew she was undercooked at the Australian Open and hoped she could whip herself into shape. Instead, she bowed out to Mirra Andreeva in the second round and aggravated the knee. It forced her to withdraw from the WTA 1000s in Doha and Dubai.

“I didn't expect an injury to have such a bad impact on my mental state,” said Jabeur. “It hurt me, the knee hurt me so much and I didn't realize it. I kept going and trying to play matches even though I knew I wasn't ready, and that didn't help the level , I actually lost to everyone on tour.”

Finally pain free for the clay season, Jabeur couldn't believe her luck at drawing Danielle Collins in her first match in Charleston. Jabeur said she had so little confidence after Miami that she almost pulled out of her own title defense.

“Her confidence was through the roof, and mine was trying to survive somehow,” Jabeur said.

“I thought, 'Okay, be a coward, go back home and not face the reality of what's happening now, or just go there and try anything.' You lose, you lose; you win, you win. And of course I lost again.

“But again, [I had] the same negative thoughts, even though it was a very positive game against Collins. I'm the only one who got a set from her.”

“And again, I look at the draw [here] and I'm playing Alexandrova, so I thought, God, stop testing me.” – Our Jabeur

Jabeur's perseverance was rewarded on Wednesday. Facing Alexandrova's devastating opening match, which led her to a victory against No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 5 Jessica Pegula in Miami three weeks ago, Jabeur admitted she didn't have much confidence after losing the first set so quickly.

“I don't believe players say, 'I always believe,'” Jabeur said. “I feel like it's my duty to be honest, for the next generation when they look at you, and not to think that everything is perfect on the field. No, there are some difficult moments, some ups and downs, But the most important thing is that you give everything on the field.”

Jabeur was a semi-finalist in Stuttgart last year and the win earns her a Round of 16 match against Dubai champion Jasmine Paolini. The Italian lost just one match in her 46-minute opener against her doubles partner Sara Errani. Jabeur won all four sets she played against Paolini.

“I have to say playing on clay really helps my knee a lot,” Jabeur said. “I'm getting the movement much better.

“So I think it's just a matter of competing and definitely training more and staying patient because I feel like that's the key for me right now.”