Joan Torres Espinosa selected as WAC Tennis Player of the Year 2024





ARLINGTON, Texas UT ArlingtonsJoan Torres Espinosawas awarded the highest annual honor in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) for the 2024 men's tennis season. Selected by the conference's head coaches, Espinosa captured WAC Men's Tennis Player of the Year honors as part of the end-of-season awards presented by Adidas and Provo Airport. Espinosa highlighted three major prize winners in men's tennis this year, with the other top winners including Abilene ChristiansMartin Delnido(Freshman of the Year) and UT ArlingtonsDiego Benitez(Train of the Year). With their accolades, Espinosa and Delnido are also represented on the All-Conference First Singles team. Joining them are Grand CanyonsGerhard SullwaldAndDavid Wekesa,UT ArlingtonsAndrés Medusand UTRGVsEmilien Burnel.The Wildcat brothers ofThank youAndMihaly Deliformed the first doubles team in the entire conference. The second singles team consists of ACUsDennis DutineSeattle usJun SasagawaAndJulian WornUTAsMeetre BarotAndDante Teramoand UTRGVsIvo Isqueiro. GCU's Sullwald and Wekesa are also awarded the second all-conference doubles team. 2024 WAC Men's Tennis Awards (as voted by the conference's head coaches) WAC Player of the Year: Joan Torres Espinosa, UT Arlington

WAC Freshman of the Year: Martin Delnido, Abilene Christian

WAC coach of the year: Diego Benitez, UT Arlington WAC All-Conference First Team – Singles Martin Delnido, Abilene Christian

Gerhard Sullwald, Grand Canyon

David Wekesa, Grand Canyon

Andres Medus, UT Arlington

Joan Torres Espinosa, UT Arlington

Emilien Burnel, UTRGV WAC All-Conference First Team – Doubles Merse Deli / Mihaly Deli, Abilene Christian WAC All-Conference Second Team – Singles Dennis Dutine, Abilene Christian

Jun Sasagawa, Seattle U

Julian Worn, Seattle U

Meethre Barot, UT Arlington

Dante Teramo, UT Arlington

Ivo Isqueiro, UTRGV WAC All-Conference Second Team – Doubles Gerhard Sullwald / David Wekesa, Grand Canyon -WAC-

