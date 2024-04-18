Women's golf falls in Big South Match Play thriller 3-2





FRIPP ISLAND, SC After advancing to match play for the first time in team history, it came down to the final hole for Longwood women's golf on Wednesday. The Lancers had been dueling Charleston Southern all day, but Charleston Southern's Odette Font Garcia fended off an attack from Breanna Hoese on the final few holes to give the Bucs a 3-2 victory. Both for Longwood Emma Landis And Annabelle Jennings won their matchups 4&2, capping off a strong tournament series for the seniors. The Lancers peaked at the right time, playing their best golf of the season as a team in the Big South Tournament. The duo also led the way in stroke play, guiding Longwood into match play for the first time in team history, with Landis finishing fifth, while Jennings was tied at 11.e. Gallery: (4/17/2024) WGOLF Big South Semifinals “What a battle!” said Longwood Head Coach Megan Weaver . “Charleston Southern is a talented team and we got them to the 18e hole in the last match. Annabelle is a beast in match play. Bre took the Big South stroke play medalist to the 18the hole, a huge achievement, especially from a first year! We have had a fantastic season. The team has a lot to be proud of!” With Longwood down by one, Jennings responded. She rallied from an early one-hole deficit to win back-to-back-to-back holes on the front nine for a two-shot lead. The senior then extended it to four holes on the back nine and got her point with two holes to play. Landis, meanwhile, nearly conceded a wire-to-wire punch in her match with Madison Freeman. She took the lead on the second hole and never looked back. Like her last round of stroke play, Landis finished with a flourish. She set her point on the 16e hole with a birdie, giving her a four-hole lead with two to play. However, Font Garcia closed the door on the Lancers in the final round of the morning. She stood opposite Breanna Hoese , who was ready for the challenge in a pinch and tuck round. The two were never separated by more than two gaps. Hoese, a freshman, was within one shot entering the final hole, but Font Garcia was able to win it on the 18th.e and the final hole with a par that pushed her lead to two. It ends the season for Longwood, their first under head coach Megan Weaver . Fourth place was the team's best finish in a tournament this season in stroke play. #GoWood #horsepower

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://longwoodlancers.com/news/2024/4/17/womens-golf-falls-in-big-south-match-play-thriller-3-2.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos