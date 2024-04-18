Michigan State's spring showcase will feature real football

EAST LANSING Jonathan Smith promised to show fans who come to Michigan States in the spring real football.

Although it's not a football match in its truest form, and not for the entire two-hour period. But they will keep score.

Spartan Stadium opens Saturday at 12:15 p.m. for the final spring football practice, with MSU's public unveiling under new head coach Smith beginning at 2 p.m. And while the Spartans haven't held a traditional split-squad scrimmage since Mark Dantonio's last spring in 2019, Smith plans to roll out more than his predecessor Mel Tucker did during his three open practices at the stadium (there was no spring football in 2020 due to the pandemic).

It will be a little bit of offense and defense, Smith said Tuesday after MSU's 13th practice. But the clocks are running and for the most part they're trying to create a game-like atmosphere. We're going to try to get about 45 minutes in a 10-minute period and play offensive versus defensive. We let the defense start with a lead, point by point, and then play.

The event will air on tape delay on Big Ten Network at 4 p.m., while BTN-Plus will stream it live starting at 2 p.m.

Smith said he's not sure if his assistant coaches and coordinators will operate from their soon-to-be-game home in the press box, but he did say headsets will be used to give his new staff some work on the communications system. It will also be a chance for MSU players to get back in front of fans on their home court for the first time since a Nov. 11 loss to Ohio State. The Spartans' final two games of their 4-8 season were a road win at Indiana and a loss to Penn State in Detroit.

I'm really looking forward to it. I can't wait for it, said sophomore offensive tackle Ashton Lepo. It has been a while.

When the gates open, Smith and MSU players will be in the concourse taking photos and signing autographs for fans on posters that will also be distributed free of charge to attendees (no other items are allowed). Free parking spaces are designated in lots 79, 63 and 126, along with driveway 7. Lot 62 is reserved for accessible parking.

However, it won't be an entirely new environment for Smith and his staff. MSU held its second scrimmage of the spring on Saturday, taking it across the street to Spartan Stadium to do some game-like work.

It's fun, dude. I can't wait for it to fill up, said Smith, who coached there as a guest assistant at Boise State in 2012. But the grass and you can just feel the atmosphere of a place like that, it's going to be amazing.

Portal opens

MSU lost one player on Tuesday, the opening day of the spring transfer portal. Reserve offensive tackle Braden Miller, a 6-foot-4, 314-pound native of Aurora, Colorado, played 11 snaps in three games as a freshman last season.

Smith did not reveal whether he expects more players to make the spring roster. The portal window is open until April 30, but he understands the new normal across the country means this is inevitable.

Those will be individual choices, but we're more or less locked into finishing spring ball, he said. We are not aware that the portal is open. But I think we have a good cause that guys want to be a part of. …It's quite different than it was five years ago. You just have to learn to navigate, and it's different that way.

Again, these are opportunities for these players in situations. I'm not quite on the portal. I think its origins were good. Finding new environments, changing environments, opportunities for guys to get a better start, a fresh start somewhere else, I think a lot of that is still good.

After Saturday's public practice, MSU's fifteenth and last allowed under NCAA spring football rules, the finals begin Monday for the athletes. Smith said he and his position assistants plan to meet with players individually in the coming weeks to gauge their feelings heading into the summer.

The priorities, Smith said, would be to find some clarity on the roster in the coming weeks and move forward.

