No. 22 Jacket Set for ACC Championship Women's Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





THE PLAINS No. 22 Georgia Tech women's tennis finished the regular season victorious and heads to the 2024 ACC Tennis Championship this week. The fifth-seeded Yellow Jackets open the tournament on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Tech will take on No. 13 seed Clemson. GEORGIA TECH (13-8, 9-4 ACC) vs. CLEMSON (12-12, 2-10 ACC)

Thursday April 18, 2024 | 3:30 PM ET | Cary, NC | Cary Tennis Park THE PLACE: Georgia Tech is seeking its fifth ACC championship this week in Cary and owns four tournament titles in program history. The Jackets have a 13-8 overall record entering tournament week and finished the ACC regular season at 9-4. Last season, Tech earned the No. 7 seed and advanced to the semifinals after defeating Syracuse and Duke. SCOUTING TECH: The Yellow Jackets jumped to No. 20 in the latest ITA national rankings released Tuesday. Tech dropped a hard-fought game to NC State before bouncing back with a dominant 6-1 win over Wake Forest to close out regular season action. Carol Lee moved up to No. 44 in singles, while Tech has a pair of doubles teams in the rankings with No. 16 Lee and Kate Sharabura and No. 52 Alejandra Cruz and Given Roach. SCOUTING CLEMSON: The Tigers look set to snap a four-game skid in their opening game on Wednesday. Clemson last won in a 4-3 victory over Louisville on March 28. Clemson picked up ACC wins over Virginia Tech and Louisville this season. ITA RANKINGS

No. 22 Georgia Tech

No. 44 Carol Lee

No. 16 Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura

No. 52 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach Alexander-Tharpe Fund The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech Athletics, providing scholarships, operations and facilities support to Tech's 400-plus student-athletes. Be part of the development of Yellow Jackets who thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics through the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes. For more information about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on@GT_WTEN), Instagram(GT_WTEN), Facebook(Georgia Tech women's tennis) or visit us atwww.ramblinwreck.com

