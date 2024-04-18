Way too early fantasy hockey top 12 rankings for 2024-2025

Who else but Connor McDavid could lead the fantasy hockey draft rankings? (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

Specially for Yahoo Sports

As the 2023-2024 regular season comes to a close, it's time to take a look at the potential first-round selections for the 2024-2025 season. Free agency and trades can play a role in draft positioning, but generally any selection you make in the opening round is about taking the best player available with the intention of building your roster around his talents.

1. Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers

McDavid has made a habit of putting in dominant attacking performances since joining the league in 2015-16. He reached the 100-point plateau in seven of his past eight seasons, including a 100-assist effort in 2023-2024. Other than a season-ending absence due to a lower-body injury, there's nothing fantasy managers don't like about McDavid's performance this year. This has become the norm for the 27-year-old center, making him a more than worthy first overall selection.

2. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche

MacKinnon has found a different tackle this season after years of teasing fantasy poolies with this level of offensive explosiveness. After breaking the 100-point mark for the first time in 2022-23, he achieved his first 50-goal campaign in 2023-24. MacKinnon also has a career-high 87 assists in 81 games. In addition, he scored 404 shots on target, which is also a new personal record. Staying healthy is something that has held him back in the past, but selecting him at No. 2 will be well worth the investment if he manages to avoid injuries again in 2024-2025.

3. Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning

Kucherov is having the best season of his career, reaching new highs in goals (43), assists (99), points (142) and shots on net (302) in 80 games. He has one more game to add to those totals. Kucherov has surpassed the 100-point plateau in four straight seasons. His impressive production run and righty position, which is one of scarcity for fantasy purposes, make him an excellent choice at No. 3.

4. Leon Draisaitl, C/LW, Edmonton Oilers

Draisaitl is often the second player taken off the board in fantasy checkers. He's fallen a bit here, which could ultimately be a mistake, but he's still a worthy player to build a team around. The 28-year-old forward has scored more than 100 points, 40 or more goals and more than 200 shots in five of the past six seasons. He checked all three of those boxes in 2023/24, with two games remaining. Since 2018-19, Draisaitl has the second-most power play points in the league, behind only McDavid. He'll be a great value at No. 4, and you can certainly justify taking him sooner.

5. Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthews has reached the 60-goal mark in two of his last three seasons, including a career-high 69 goals across 80 appearances in 2023-24. He has scored at least 40 goals in five consecutive campaigns. He also comfortably topped 300 shots in three consecutive years, including a personal best of 357 shots this season. Matthews' goal-scoring ability is on a completely different level to his peers, making him an excellent selection in the top five.

6. David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins

Pastrnak proved his doubters wrong in 2023-24 with a second consecutive 100-plus point performance. There was some concern about the Bruins and Pastrnak fantasy world after Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired at the end of the 2022-23 season. However, Pastrnak continues to flourish offensively. He collected 63 assists in his career and scored 47 goals in 82 appearances. The 27-year-old winger has scored more than 300 shots in three consecutive seasons. Pastrnak's scoring ability and right-side position make him a solid choice at No. 6.

7. Artemi Panarin, LW, New York Rangers

After climbing above 90 points in two consecutive seasons, Panarin broke out for personal bests in goals (49), points (120) and shots (303) in 82 games during the 2023-2024 season. The 32-year-old winger was also among the top powerplay producers, recording a personal best of 44 points. A strong argument can be made for him being slightly higher in the rankings, but getting him at seventh would be of great value if he can build on his newfound success.

8. Mikko Rantanen, RW, Colorado Avalanche

Rantanen contributed more than 100 points for the second consecutive season in 2023-2024. He has also collected a career-high 62 helpers in 79 games, with one game remaining. Rantanen has scored 250 shots for three seasons in a row. He was also one of the best power play point generators during that period. As a right winger on the high-scoring Avalanche, he has become a reliable fantasy player over the years. He would be an excellent selection at eighth overall.

9. JT Miller, C/RW, Vancouver Canucks

Miller has been one of the top 10 producers in the NHL over the past three seasons. He surpassed the 100-point mark for the first time in his career in 2023-2024, while topping 350 shots for the third time in a row and surpassing 200 hits in two consecutive years. Miller's scores and category coverage make him an intriguing choice at No. 9.

10. Cale Makar, D, Colorado Avalanche

Makar has been the highest scoring defender in the league since 2021/2022. He has a career-high of 89 points in 76 appearances this season and a personal-best 146 blocked shots. The 25-year-old has hit over 200 shots in two of the last three campaigns, while scoring over 20 goals on both occasions. Makar's offensive ability from the point rivals some of the more dangerous forwards in the league, making him an excellent top-10 pickup.

11. Matthew Tkachuk, LW/RW, Florida Panthers

Tkachuk's fantasy value took a hit this season, but he remains a strong first-round consideration due to his category coverage. After surpassing the 100-point plateau in two straight seasons, he finished 2023-2024 with 88 points in 80 appearances. Tkachuk is also credited with 151 hits and 280 shots. He had some tough stretches, especially in the goal area, but getting back on track shouldn't be a big problem for him.

12. Jack Hughes, C, New Jersey Devils

Hughes scored 43 goals and 99 points in 78 games during the 2022-2023 season. He finished this campaign with 27 markers and 74 points in 62 appearances, despite being sidetracked by injuries. Hughes underwent shoulder surgery earlier this month and is expected to be ready for training camp in the fall. His draft stock may be dampened by health concerns, but he is a legitimate 100-point threat and could be a steal on draft day.

Honorable mentions